Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli racing yacht took part in this year's America's Cup in Barcelona. Photo: Prada
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli racing yacht took part in this year's America's Cup in Barcelona. Photo: Prada

Lifestyle

Luxury

Fashioning milestone moments at America's Cup with Prada’s Luna Rossa team

The brand's involvement in high-performance sailing has led to one of its most loved products

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

October 15, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender