Fashioning milestone moments at America's Cup with Prada’s Luna Rossa team

When it comes to storied sporting events, few match up to the America’s Cup. With a rich history that dates back to 1851, the race has become a symbol of international sailing excellence. There have been many significant milestones in the event’s history – beginning 45 years before the modern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Olympics</a>; the 132 years, from 1851 until 1983, that the American team retained the cup; and 1970, when, for the first time, several teams opted to challenge the American team who were defending the cup. Both sartorially and from a sporting sense, 1997 is also a significant year. That’s when the Italian sailing team Luna Rossa was founded, conceived in Milan after a discussion between entrepreneur Patrizio Bertelli, husband of Miuccia Prada and co-chief executive of the Prada Group, and Argentine yacht designer German Frers. The pair came together to participate in the 30th America’s Cup in 2000. It was an event that the New Zealand team went on to win and was another milestone event: the first America’s Cup without an American team challenging for or defending the cup. The Luna Rossa representation has long stood out sartorially, as expected from a Prada sailing team. Along with the conception of the team in 1997 came the creation of the Prada America’s Cup training shoe. A piece of footwear that was “created for high-performance sailing”, according to the brand, the piece forms the heart of the Linea Rossa collection today. The shoe has evolved to become a timeless staple in the Prada stable. Formed from soft, yet durable, leather and breathable fabric, combined with an oversized rubber sole, the trainers proudly feature the Prada Linea Rossa logo. In 1999, the piece debuted as part of the spring/summer campaign and a year later, the Luna Rossa team wore the footwear on their America’s Cup debut. Now, 24 years on, the team continue to wear the high-performance shoes as part of their distinctive all-grey kit, with eye-catching splashes of red. It is in line with the brand behind the team and the Silver Bullet, their AC75 racing yacht which can cut through the sea at staggering speeds of up to 50 knots or 93 kph. This year, the America’s Cup has decamped in Barcelona, with the Luna Rossa team one of five taking on defending champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. Also competing are Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing, USA’s NYYC American Magic, Britain’s Ineos Britannia and France’s Orient Express Team. For the first time, there is also a women and youth competition this year. America’s Cup fever has taken hold in the Spanish city, with a race village set up at Moll de la Fusta and ample space to watch the races from the popular Barceloneta Beach. Wandering around Port Vell I notice the flags of the six competing countries soaring above their bases, where they have been stationed since May. Getting close to the Italian base, I spot team members and supporters in the distinct grey colour palate. Socks, shorts, hats, shirts and windbreakers – Prada has crafted the entire kit. Every inch is as stylish as expected. The team stand out in pared-back pieces, notably missing the scattering of sponsor logos that adorn competitor kits. I pay the Prada boutique on Passeig de Gracia a visit and find a room dedicated to the Luna Rossa team. For the most loyal fans, every piece is available to buy, but the most popular, say sales assistants, are the America’s Cup trainers. Classic 1999 designs are available to buy; as are updated 2002 versions with a strap closure; 2018’s new lighter sole take; and the 2021 relaunch, which harks back to the original silhouette with a “Beyond the Line” tag. Alternatively, customers can work with the Prada team to build their own pair. The personalisation service can be completed online but is arguably best enjoyed in-store. It begins by choosing between leather or patent leather; straps or laces; and a rainbow of overlay hues, which include silver, yellow, green and orange. The shoe can be personalised in its entirety, down to the backtab, upper body, lining and sole, with the option to add initials as a finishing touch. On the day I visit the boutique, I see several customers personalise a pair of shoes for themselves and a number more pick up Luna Rossa windbreakers – a reflection of the blustery conditions that defined the early weeks of the championship. The Italian team is led by skipper and team director, Max Sirena, who has sailed in several America’s Cups and won in 2010 as part of the American Oracle Racing team. He describes the Luna Rossa team as “sharing an Italian story that is the emblem of sports and technology of a country we must be proud of”. Joking that Barcelona is a “dangerous” city for the event to be held in, due to the nightlife that has the potential to distract team members, he also remarks upon the unpredictable conditions that have defined the 2024 competition, which concludes at the end of October. This year, the Luna Rossa yacht has come close to being struck by lightning and a number of heats have been delayed due to unpredictable weather conditions. “It’s tough because every day is different. One day you have flat water and breeze, the day after you have no breeze and flat water,” he muses. “But it’s the same for every team. We are all in the same spot, in the same position. It’s a different picture every day. It’s part of the show.”