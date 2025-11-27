'Dubai Mall is the most important shopping destination in the world': Dolce & Gabbana Beauty chief executive

On Wednesday, Dolce & Gabbana unveiled its first stand-alone beauty boutique in the UAE, a gleaming white-and-gold jewel box in Dubai Mall.

Glittering and impossible to miss, the new space stands out across the concourse and signals the brand’s arrival in a new category with characteristic flourish. Gianluca Toniolo, chief executive of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, explains the design simply: “Gold is the DNA of this region and of Dolce & Gabbana. We call it our jewel.”

The location, he notes, was a deliberate choice. “Dubai Mall is, I would say, the most important shopping destination in the world.” Filled with perfumes, make-up and the brand’s newly launched skincare, the golden boutique makes its intentions clear. “If you want to stand out, you need to play where the big brands are playing,” he adds. “This is why we created this unique jewel here.”

Dolce & Gabbana's beauty store in Dubai Mall is part of a their growth strategy for their beauty business, which was brought in-house four years ago. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

The significance of the moment becomes even clearer an hour later when Stefano Gabbana himself arrives to cut the ribbon. At only 100 square metres, the store may be compact, but it has been crafted with care – private rooms at the back allow for make-up trials or perfume exploration in an indulgent, velvet-lined chamber kept intentionally colder to heighten the olfactory experience.

In the main area, an entire wall is devoted to a vast digital screen – a Middle East first – flanked by rows of fragrance bottles. The installation encourages clients to experiment with scent layering, an art long embraced in the region.

Sensors hidden in the velvet bottles respond to whichever fragrance is chosen, instantly offering combinations. It’s playful and oddly revealing, as though being let in on a secret – how two perfumes can be transformed into four distinctive scents.

The Velvet range is a key part of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty's growing portfolio of fragrances. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Passion Wood layered with Zafferano, for instance, becomes an unexpected journey through the fruity lift of passion fruit and the fiery complexity of saffron, depending on which is sprayed first. “This concept is unique to Dubai,” Toniolo notes.

Also unique is the personalisation service, where customers can have a loved one’s name printed on ribbon, on a fabric bottle tag, or engraved directly onto the bottle within minutes - it's a charming touch.

The interior was designed by Domenico Dolce, drawing inspiration from the vaulted ceilings of old churches. Toniolo describes it as a space conceived for exploration and ease. A circular seating area sits discreetly behind a counter, offering a quiet expression of Italian hospitality. “Come in, sit down, have a coffee. Even if you don’t buy, it’s OK.”

While Dolce & Gabbana has had its name on fragrances for years, true ownership has only returned to the designers recently – and the pace since has been remarkable. In only four years, the house and Toniolo have taken the entire perfume division in-house, from bottling to distribution, and built a full make-up line of more than 300 products. All with a team that is a third of the size compared to its competitors.

Dolce & Gabbana's make-up range has also expanded in recent years. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

It has been possible, he explains, because the designers are involved at every stage. “It’s Stefano, it’s Domenico, it’s Mr Alfonso (Dolce’s brother and the group chief executive) and me, so the team is directly speaking with them and creating something very fast. This is how we can create and launch one new programme in only 12 months, cutting by half the time of giant corporations."

With the designers guiding every detail, the visual language of the new store aligns seamlessly with the codes of the house. The fragrance, Devotion, for example, carries one of Dolce & Gabbana’s most enduring motifs – the sacred heart – echoed throughout the new make-up line.

“The strategy was to elevate our beauty products to the same level as the other categories,” Toniolo explains.

“Dolce & Gabbana are pioneers,” he says. “This is a brand that can mix and match across categories, because everything speaks the same language.” With an empire spanning ready-to-wear, couture, leather goods, jewellery, eyewear, interiors, homeware, perfume and now beauty – all threaded with the same distinctive lexicon – this boutique marks the latest bold move by the Milanese house. And with an instinctive understanding of what its customer desires, expect these new treasures, wrapped in exquisite packaging, to fly off the shelves. Just ask the crowd at Dubai Mall.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Manchester City 4

Otamendi (52) Sterling (59) Stones (67) Brahim Diaz (81) Real Madrid 1

Oscar (90)

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request