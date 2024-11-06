Gianluca Toniolo, chief executive of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana
Gianluca Toniolo, chief executive of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Lifestyle

Luxury

"This brand is still disruptive": Dolce & Gabbana Beauty CEO on building a lifestyle empire

Gianluca Toniolo speaks with The National about bringing beauty in-house at the Italian powerhouse

Sarah Maisey

November 06, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender