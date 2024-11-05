Rolex owned by Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser to be auctioned by Sotheby's

A unique piece of Egyptian history is going to auction – a 1963 Rolex Day-Date watch that belonged to former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/legend-of-gamal-abdel-nasser-lives-on-in-cairos-new-museum-1.26026" target="_blank">Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser</a>. On the market for the first time, the watch will be sold at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/10/28/sothebys-dubai-auction-jewellery-patek-phillipe-faberge/" target="_blank">Sotheby's</a> Important Watches auction in New York on December 6. An Egyptian army officer who led the military coup to depose <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/farouk-the-last-king-of-egypt-a-monarch-who-was-dapper-yet-divisive-1.985210" target="_blank">King Farouk</a> in 1952, Nasser was named Egyptian prime minister in 1954. In 1956, he was elected president, a position he held until his death in 1970. The watch was one of his few prized possessions. Nasser was famously uninterested in material possessions, he refused to even own a house, yet the watch held a different meaning for the president. A gift from his friend, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2023/02/26/anwar-sadats-grandson-calls-for-investigation-into-passport-sale-at-auction/" target="_blank">Anwar Sadat</a>, the third president of Egypt, Nasser wore the watch often, including during prolonged talks to establish a united Arab congress. Known for his sweeping strides to modernise Egypt, including building the Aswan High Dam and implementing wide ranging social, agricultural and economic changes, he also spent many years lobbying for a pan-Arab congress and unity between Arab nations. Sadat took on the role of Egyptian president following Nasser's death at only 52. A personal gift between friends, the case back has been engraved in Arabic to read, “Mr Anwar El Sadat, 26-9-1963". A reference <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/05/28/rare-rolex-watches-commissioned-by-late-sultan-of-oman-sell-for-35-million/" target="_blank">1803 Rolex,</a> the Day-Date is regarded as something of a classic, favoured by those looking for something discreet and timeless. Although made in gold, Nasser's watch is devoid of ostentation. After Nasser's death on September 28, 1970, many of his possessions were gifted to the museum in Cairo that bears his name, with only the watch remaining in the family, making it the sole possession of Nasser's that remains outside of a museum. It is now offered for sale by its modern owner his grandson, Khalid Gamal Abdel Nasser. “Shortly after my grandfather’s death, my grandmother gave the watch to my father, as she wanted him to have it as the eldest son," he explained in a letter that accompanies the watch. "A few years before my father passed in September 2011, he showed me the watch for the first time and passed it on to me, just as his mother had done with him." The letter continues, "Growing up, we learned of how modest president Nasser was, rejecting to live an extravagant life of wealth and materialism, dedicating his life to the liberation movement of the latter half of the 20th century, to uniting the Arab World, to advancing the newly founded Arab Republic of Egypt, and to finally achieve peace in the region with his acceptance of the Rogers Peace Plan prior to his death." "My grandfather never owned a house, and passed on without leaving possessions of wealth. Having sacrificed many temptations and extravagances as one of the most influential Arab leaders in modern history, one can understand how and why he cherished this gift from a life-long friend and comrade in arms." More than just a watch, this Rolex has witnessed key moments in recent history and as such is unique. Geoff Hess, Sotheby’s global head of watches explains its significance. “Rarely do we see storied watches from presidents, such as this Rolex Day-Date, come into the public eye, typically hidden away for decades with families or donated to museums and presidential archives. Offering this timepiece is not just about the object itself, but about the rich tapestry of history it represents. It embodies both personal friendship and monumental legacy, making it a truly unique artefact for collectors and historians alike.” The watch will be sold at auction on December 6 in New York and carries a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $60,000.