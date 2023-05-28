Rare Rolex watches commissioned by late Sultan of Oman sell for $3.5 million

A collection of rare Rolex watches commissioned by the late Sultan of Oman has been sold at auction in Geneva for almost $3.5 million.

The collectables were part of a selection of 159 watches and cigarette lighters from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Laurent Ferrier, Chopard, Breguet and other luxury manufacturers that sold for almost $30 million in total.

Bespoke timepieces crafted specifically for Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the longest-serving leader in the Arab world before he died in 2020, were part of a private collection that went on sale at Christie’s auction house in Switzerland on May 13.

Of the seven Rolexes originally commissioned by the Sultan of Oman and put up for sale, highlights included a 1665 Sea-Dweller with ‘Qaboos’ dial that was made in around 1973.

A rare Rolex Daytona ‘Jack of Diamonds’ edition was expected to sell for between $884,000 and $1.5 million. Photo: Christie's

The rare watch featured specifically designed dials and a bright red signature of Sultan Qaboos.

The pick of the collection was the 6269 Rolex Daytona, which sold for $1.25 million.

One of only two known examples of the model made for the Sultan of Oman with the Khanjar, a traditional dagger, on the case back was delivered in 1985.

Set in an 18-carat gold case and adorned with diamonds around the bezel and sapphires marking out the hours, the Daytona ‘Jack of Diamonds’ was expected to sell for between $884,000 and $1.5 million.

Sultan Qaboos, who ruled Oman for 50 years, was known as one of the world’s greatest collectors of classic watches.

Three other Rolex Daytona watches were among the seven auctioned from the collection, each in near-perfect condition.

One of the most sought-after watches was a signed Rolex Daytona, manufactured with increased water resistance with an Oyster inscription moved closer to the crown symbol to emphasise the Sultan’s red signature. It sold for $919,000.

A gold signed Rolex Daytona from 1978 with an Oyster riveted bracelet, sold with two 18-carat gold Caran d’Ache ‘Madison’ pens, fetched $765,000 under the hammer.