Emirati cafe serves up tradition with modern twist in Qasr Al Muwaiji, birthplace of Sheikh Khalifa

Hidden within the palm groves of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-ain" target="_blank">Al Ain's</a> Qasr Al Muwaiji lies a unique destination where heritage meets modernity: Bayn Cafe. Founded last year by Mohamed Al Marri and his brother Salem, this distinctive glass-wrapped eatery is rapidly becoming a cultural and community hub, with about 400 visitors on weekdays and 600 on weekends. Launched in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, Bayn Cafe “isn't just a coffee shop, it's a part of our heritage”, Maitha Al Nuaimi, a frequent visitor to the venue that's proved most popular with <a href="https://thenationalnews.com/tags/emirati" target="_blank">Emiratis</a>, tells <i>The National.</i> <i>“</i>This is a place where history lives and breathes, and to be able to enjoy a coffee in such a significant spot is a privilege,” she adds. “It reminds us of our roots, our connection to this land and our responsibility to preserve its beauty.” Bayn is located at the birthplace of the late <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/05/13/president-sheikh-khalifa-dies-age-73/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Khalifa</a> which, Al Nuaimi says, makes it “incredibly meaningful for Emiratis”. Qasr Al Muwaiji was built in the early 20th century at a location where the falaj irrigation system was historically used. This dates back thousands of years, when tribespeople discovered underground springs and created a system of waterways for their crops. “The cafe honours the UAE’s farming and agricultural traditions,” Al Nuaimi says. “The fact that it’s surrounded by palm trees, and that the cafe itself respects the landscape and the historical architecture, is a nod to the way our ancestors lived. “In the past, these palm trees and the falaj system were life sources for our people. Bayn Cafe keeps that legacy alive while offering something modern and elegant. It’s like walking between the past and present.” Mohamed Al Marri says his vision was to add value to the special location while paying homage to its historical significance. “I’ve always had a connection with this location,” he tells <i>The National</i>. “Walking through the palms, listening to the sounds of nature, I envisioned something that could add value, while preserving the serenity of the place.” The cafe’s name, Bayn – which means “in between” in Arabic – reflects its mission to bridge the gap between past and present, heritage and modernity. The decor, courtesy of interior designer Rabah Sayed, features a sleek glass structure that integrates seamlessly with its surroundings – including two palm trees in the cafe that were incorporated into the layout. “We wanted to preserve the natural elements of the site, not remove them,” explains Al Marri. Bringing Bayn Cafe to life was no easy feat. One of the primary challenges was constructing a glass box that would accommodate guests no matter the temperature. To tackle this, the team employed a double-glazed design to minimise heat entering the space. In addition to technical difficulties, the cafe also had to navigate several government approvals, as Qasr Al Muwaiji is a key component of the Al Ain Unesco World Heritage Site. But a law introduced in May 2022 offered a helping hand, by allowing businesses to operate in farming areas as the government looked to promote sustainability and increase local agricultural production. This decision allows for various commercial activities – such as hospitality and agritourism – encouraging investment in the agricultural sector. “For many Emiratis, this location carries deep emotional and cultural significance,” Al Nuaimi explains. “Agriculture is such a big part of our history, and it’s beautiful to see how the cafe integrates that. It feels like a tribute to the farming culture that shaped our ancestors’ lives. Sitting here, you feel a sense of continuity, like you’re part of something much bigger.” Bayn Cafe is also designed to be a cultural platform. Al Marri is currently working on a project to showcase the work of Emirati artists, hoping that the cafe becomes a space for creativity and learning. The menu pays homage to UAE culture, offering traditional flavours with a modern twist. Desserts made from local dates are particularly popular – with a date-flavoured ice cream quickly becoming a favourite this summer. “We try to incorporate local flavours and ingredients, like using UAE spices and dates, to give the menu an authentic touch while appealing to contemporary tastes,” says Al Marri. “Our goal is to develop Bayn as a cultural hub, hosting local artists and providing educational opportunities. It’s not just about coffee; it's about creating a space where the community can connect with art and knowledge,” he says. The cafe also has plans to expand its footprint beyond Al Ain. Al Marri hints at future locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, though he emphasises that any new site must align with the brand’s cultural and historical values. Sustainability is another cornerstone. Al Marri is committed to sourcing local ingredients, including eggs and milk from Al Ain farms, and is also trialling milled flour from Sharjah to make Bayn Cafe's pastries. Eco-friendly cutlery comes courtesy of a UAE-born company. He dreams of one day opening a boutique hotel on a farm, where guests can enjoy locally sourced food and experience the UAE’s agricultural heritage first-hand. “I want to create memorable experiences that connect people to the land and culture,” he says.