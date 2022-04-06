12 celebrity couples who have married in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked down the aisle in Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday morning. While the legality of the wedding is in question, the couple stood at the altar before an Elvis Presley impersonator, who serenaded them and officiated the ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

The low-key wedding took place in the hours after the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. To say her Las Vegas vows, Kardashian was in the same black Givenchy jumpsuit she wore to the awards show.

Kourtney Kardashian wore the same black Givenchy jumpsuit she wore to the 64th Annual Grammy Awards to marry Travis Barker in Las Vegas in the early hours of April 4, 2022. AP Photo

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, has spoken about the ceremony saying he got a phone call "asking for Elvis" in the early hours of Monday morning.

"They said 'we need Elvis' and I said that may be possible but let me check," he said. "I checked around, found that Elvis could officiate their wedding and called back and told them to book online to make sure they were serious."

The couple arrived around 2am with four guests who filmed the occasion, according to Frierson, who said: "They spoke to Elvis, did the paperwork and Elvis married them, they danced, there was a lot of kissing and hugging.

"Afterwards Elvis sang three songs, they walked out and did the bouquet toss ... It was maybe a two-minute ceremony."

Neither Kardashian nor Barker have yet announced the news officially on social media.

They aren't the first A-list couple to marry in Sin City. Here we look back at 11 celebrity pairs who tied the knot in Las Vegas.

1. Lily Allen and David Harbour

Expand Autoplay British singer Lily Allen married 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour in a small ceremony at the Graceland Chapel in Las Vegas in September 2020. Instagram / David Harbour

British singer Lily Allen, 36, married Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 46, in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020.

The couple's wedding took place at the Graceland chapel in Las Vegas, with a guitar-playing Presley impersonator officiating.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low-born but kind credit-card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," American actor Harbour wrote of the nuptials in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post.

Along with Allen's two daughters, Marnie Rose, 9, and Ethel, 10, the couple ate at the popular American fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger, which Harbour referenced when he wrote: "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

LDN singer Allen's wedding dress was a tailored 1960s-style Dior design, with double-breasted black buttons. The knee-length dress was a departure from the 1920s-style lace gown that she wore when she married ex-husband Sam Cooper in 2011.

Allen paired her Dior dress with a simple veil and a pair of chunky black heels, and carried a simple pink and white floral bouquet.

2. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's 2019 Las Vegas wedding was live streamed by American DJ, Diplo. Photo: Instagram / Diplo

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, 26, and singer Joe Jonas, 32, legally married at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas in May 2019. The following June, they had a lavish wedding celebration with family and friends in the South of France.

The wedding took place after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, with fellow musician Diplo in attendance, along with Joe's siblings Nick and Kevin Jonas, and their wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

Diplo streamed the entire ceremony on Instagram and it was reported that the Jonas brothers' parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, found out about the wedding on social media.

"It’s tricky [to keep things secret] when people live stream it," Turner said. "It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny."

"In my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'This is not the most important day. There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, it's just whoever is in town," ET quoted Jonas as saying of the legal ceremony.

Almost three years on, the couple have a daughter Willa Jonas, 1, and are currently expecting their second child.

3. Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata are now expecting their first child together. Reuters

Nicolas Cage, 58, married Japanese actress Riko Shibata, 28, in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021. A representative for Cage described the wedding as a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"The date was chosen to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father."

The couple met on the set of Prisoners of the Ghostland in 2019 and they got engaged mid-pandemic on a video call.

“We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together, so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you’, and we got engaged on FaceTime,” Cage said on Marc Coppola’s radio show. Coppola is Cage's brother.

Cage and Shibata are now expecting their first child together. The baby will be a younger sibling for Cage's two sons, Weston Cage Coppola, 31, and Kal-El Cage, 16.

The actor told GQ that they already have names picked out — Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.

"Augie was my father's nickname. And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco," he explained.

4. Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Cage's wedding to Shibata was neither his first wedding, nor his first Las Vegas wedding.

The actor has previously been married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike, who he married in Las Vegas in March 2019.

The marriage to the make-up artist lasted only a matter of days and Cage filed for annulment four days after the ceremony.

Cage said, of the wedding, that he had "reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognise or understand the full impact of his actions." The divorce was granted in June 2019.

5. Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Britney Spears married childhood friend Jason Alexander in a 2004 Las Vegas wedding. AFP

Before Britney Spears, now 40, married Kevin Federline, 44, in September 2004, the Oops!... I Did It Again singer married childhood friend Jason Alexander at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel in January 2004. The wedding was later described as a "joke".

The couple were married for 55 hours before it was annulled.

“Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage,” the annulment petition said.

Spears then married Federline and they have two sons — Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. The couple divorced in 2007.

She is now engaged to American-Iranian model and personal trainer Sam Asghari.

6. Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow married in Las Vegas on July 19, 1966. Getty Images

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow met when the actress was aged 19 and the singer was 48, in 1964. They married two years later at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas in 1966.

Their marriage ended in 1967, when Sinatra sent Farrow divorce papers, to the set of her film Rosemary's Baby. They were divorced in 1968.

The two remained friends until Sinatra died in 1998, and according to Farrow, their relationship didn't work out because she was an "impossibly immature teenager" when they met.

7. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton in Las Vegas in 2000. AFP

In 2000, Angelina Jolie, now 46, married Billy Bob Thornton, 66, in Las Vegas after dating for a matter of months.

The couple had a famously turbulent relationship and were known for wearing vials of the other's blood around their necks. They adopted a child, Maddox, together in 2002, but separated three months later. Their divorce was finalised in May 2003.

Speaking of their relationship, Jolie told American Vogue in 2004: "It took me by surprise, too, because overnight, we totally changed. I think one day we had just nothing in common.

"I think it can happen when you get involved and you don't know yourself yet. It's taken me a while to grow up, and I still think I'm not even close to it yet. So I've kind of had to check myself: Don't even consider a relationship for another seven, eight years."

Jolie didn't stick to her word. She is said to have begun a relationship with Brad Pitt on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith when he was still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. They married in 2014 and acrimoniously separated in 2016, before divorcing in 2019.

8. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore eloped to Las Vegas in 1987. Sygma via Getty Images

Actors Bruce Willis, 67, and Demi Moore, 59, eloped to Las Vegas in 1987.

The couple are parents to Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28. They separated in 1998 and filed for divorce in 2000, but remain friends.

"I think both of us from the outset were more passionate about having kids than we were about being married," Moore said of their relationship in her 2019 memoir Inside Out.

9. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth

Mia Goth and Shia LeBeouf live streamed their 2016 Las Vegas wedding. Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf, 35, and Mia Goth, 28, live-streamed their 2016 Las Vegas wedding, insisting it was not a performance art piece, but a declaration of love.

Their wedding, officiated by a Presley impersonator, was taped as part of the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel's King Tut package and leaked to TMZ.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal,” LaBeouf told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. “Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free.

“We’re proud of it. It was love. [Our] dads couldn’t be there so it was kind of nice to have them there in a way.”

In 2018, they separated but are now back together and had a child together in March.

10. Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman filed for annulment nine days after marrying Carmen Electra. AFP

Model Carmen Electra married basketball player Dennis Rodman in November 1998 at Las Vegas' Chapel of the Flowers. The marriage did not last, however, as the sportsman filed for an annulment nine days later saying he was "of unsound mind when he recited his vows."

They got back together that December but ended their marriage "amiably" in April 1999.

Electra said of their marriage: "It's easy to get caught up in a moment. You think it's romantic, but then you realise, 'God, we did it in Vegas?' It's like getting a cheeseburger at a fast-food restaurant."

11. Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley on their wedding day on May 1,1967. Getty Images

Elvis Presley is synonymous with Las Vegas weddings, with impersonators officiating countless Sin City weddings every year. The link is not tenuous, as the Suspicious Minds singer married Priscilla Presley in the city in May 1967.

The couple married at the Aladdin hotel in an eight-minute ceremony, with only a handful of guests in attendance. Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker organised a press conference after the nuptials.

“My wedding was very unusual,” Priscilla said in 2015. “It was the people closest to us, and private, and that’s how we wanted it. We didn’t want a fan club. We didn’t want a circus.”

Although few were at the wedding itself, they had 100 guests at a reception, where they cut a six-tier wedding cake decorated with pink roses.