Grammys 2022 live: latest updates from music's biggest awards

After lengthy delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammys 2022 are taking place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, US, on April 3 at 5pm Pacific time, which is 4am on April 4 in the UAE.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations in a best album field that spans everything from rap to jazz and embraces newcomers such as teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.

Comedian Trevor Noah returns as host, while K-pop band BTS are among the acts who will perform on the Grammys stage.

Other scheduled performers include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile and Justin Bieber. Silk Sonic, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, are set to open the show.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates on nominations, winners and red carpet fashion.