Kourtney Kardashian's style evolution in 33 pictures: reality starlet to Blink-182 bride

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, became a household name in 2006, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first graced our screens.

Like her four famous sisters, Kourtney's style has certainly changed over the years. She has gone from a noughties Valley girl, with a penchant for patterns, colour, sparkle and big hair, to a sleek dresser, who chooses colour-block skintight dresses over ball gowns.

Towards the start of her reality television career, she was more likely to wear pieces sourced from Dash, the boutique she owned with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, or one of their Kardashian Kollection designs for public appearances.

However, her wardrobe matured to include Gucci, Versace and Saint Laurent pieces, with a preference for Givenchy and Balmain in recent years. She has also worn creations by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan.

In 2021, Kourtney's style has taken a turn for grunge. Since going public with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she recently got engaged to, her commitment to head-to-toe black has become unwavering. She has also incorporated lace-up pieces, black nails, heavy boots and leather into her day-to-day style.

However, her sartorial preference for black garments is nothing new. She has had an unwavering loyalty to the LBD on countless red carpet appearances, and is also known to wear suits or tuxedos, with her hair worn long and sleek.

Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, went down on one knee on Sunday, on the beach in Montecito, California. He had set up an enormous arrangement of roses and candles in the sand, which surrounded the couple as he proposed. The pair have been together since 2020.

Kardashian was wearing a black dress with black nail varnish and Barker was in black jeans and a black and white striped top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared images from the engagement on social media almost immediately, with the caption, "Forever."

Barker proposed with a large oval-shaped diamond, set on a thin white gold or platinum band by Lorraine Schwartz.

