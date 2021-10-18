Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker - everything you need to know about her ring

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love affair has been high profile, to say the least. So it makes sense that their engagement was a public affair.

The blink-182 drummer, 45, went down on one knee on Sunday, on the beach in Montecito, California. He had set up an enormous arrangement of roses and candles in the sand, which surrounded the couple as he proposed. The pair have been together since 2020.

Kardashian, 42, was wearing a black dress with black nail varnish and Barker wore black jeans and a black and white striped top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared images from the engagement on social media almost immediately, with the caption, "Forever."

This is Kardashian's first engagement. She has three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2020. Disick was a regular on the family's reality TV show. Barker has been married previously, to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, with whom he has two children, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, and one stepdaughter, Atiana, 22.

Kourtney Kardashian's oval-cut engagement ring

Barker's daughter Alabama shared a close-up look at the ring on her Instagram Story, writing, "So happy for you guys I love u both".

The ring is a large oval-shaped diamond, set on a thin white gold or platinum band. The jewellery designer is yet to be confirmed.

Jeweller Mehul Pethani from Cara Jewellers in Dubai estimates that the diamond is between eight and 10 carats. To buy the ring in the UAE, it would cost between Dh600,000 to Dh1.5 million ($163,000 to $408,000), depending on cut and quality.

Barker is not the first celebrity to pick an oval engagement ring, a host of high-profile women sport the elegant rock shape.

Jewellers Rogers & Hollands describe people who opt for oval diamonds as "known for having a creative spirit," saying that they are "individualistic, daring and bright".

The shape, introduced by diamond manufacturers Lazare Kaplan in the 1960s, is a flattering one for an engagement ring, as they create the illusion of elongated fingers.

Other celebrities with oval engagement rings include the Duchess of Cambridge, who famously inherited Princess Diana's Garrard oval sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds.

When Ariana Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez in December 2020, he presented the singer with an oval diamond set on an axis alongside a single pearl. Justin Bieber proposed to now-wife Hailey Bieber with an oval-cut solitaire diamond by Solow & Co, and Blake Lively's engagement ring is an oval pink diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.