Kravis wedding takes Italy: Kourtney and Travis say 'I do' for the third time

A trilogy of Kravis nuptials has been completed with a (probably) final ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both posted to Instagram on Sunday a photo of themselves kissing at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after”.

The photo showed a backdrop that included scores of candles and a Madonna-and-child painting. A smiling officiant looks on.

Kardashian later added another photo of the two smiling and facing the guests moments later, with the text, “Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker.”

She wore a white corseted mini-dress and a floor-length veil with a giant Virgin Mary design on the side. He wore a black suit. Both outfits were designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

“Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil. For the gown, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita,” the label posted on Instagram.

The long tulle veil with floral lace appliques was inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens, it said.

“The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words 'family loyalty respect'. The embroidery, done with the cross stitch technique, recalls her husband Travis' tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The groom's suit was also bespoke.

“The jacket is entirely hand-worked strictly following all the passages of the Italian sartorial tradition. The cut, the choice of materials, the study of proportions, the careful attention to detail, the combinations, are aimed at the creation of a unique garment with a perfect fit,” Dolce & Gabbana said.

The wedding was held at Castello Brown, a castle built in the Middle Ages overlooking the Gulf of Portofino, TMZ reported.

The ceremony came after an Elvis-impersonator-officiated “practice” wedding in April with no marriage licence, followed by a small ceremony — with marriage licence — in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15.

At the Santa Barbara ceremony, the bride wore a short white dress with veil and the groom was in black, his coat buttoned up for a change. Barker's father, Randy, and Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, attended.

The wedding party arrived Friday in the jet set Italian Riviera playground of Portofino, a seaside village known for its multicoloured houses and crystalline green water. Notably absent was Scott Disick, the father of Kardashian’s three children.

Photographers snapped the couple, along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Barker’s daughter Alabama, as they arrived for dinner Friday and when they took to the streets again Saturday on their way to lunch. In a prelude to her wedding outfit, Kardashian wore a veil and short black dress emblazoned with a likeness of the Virgin Mary.

The reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are known for their public displays of affection and didn’t disappoint. They were seen Friday on a boat sharing a kiss — she in a T-shirt of her beau’s band and he shirtless with his many tattoos on display.

On their way to dinner, “momager” Kris Jenner was in a black dress on the arm of Guilherme Siqueira, a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana.

With sister Kim’s eldest child, North West, and her own daughter, Penelope Disick, at her sides, Kardashian wore a sheer corseted red gown and matching furry stole. Barker? Shirtless under a black suit as he walked with Alabama.

A larger reception is planned for Los Angeles, according to reports.

Barker and the oldest Kardashian sister went Instagram official with their relationship early last year. He proposed marriage in October, on the beach with a ring of red roses and white candles at a Montecito, California, hotel.

Kardashian had a long previous relationship with Disick, with whom she has three children. Barker has been married twice. His first marriage, to Melissa Kennedy, lasted nine months. His last divorce, from Shanna Moakler, came in 2008. They wed in 2004 and have two teenage children.

— Additional reporting by AP

