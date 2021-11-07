'Stranger Things' 4 release date: when is the new season out on Netflix?

It’s been a while, but fans of Stranger Things finally have an update on when the hit Netflix series will return for its anticipated fourth season.

During its Stranger Things Day event on Saturday, the streaming service revealed new details about the show, including its premiere date, the coming season’s episode titles and a teaser trailer.

Here’s everything we know so far about Stranger Things season four:

When will season four of 'Stranger Things' be shown?

Netflix revealed that Stranger Things will return some time in summer 2022, without announcing a specific date.

The series faced heavy production delays owing to the pandemic. Since the third season of the show came out in July 2019, fans are likely to be delighted with the update as it's been two years between seasons.

Who’s in the cast?

The majority of the Stranger Things cast will return, including its young stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

From left, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin. Photo: Netflix

The series also stars Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, was also upped to series regular. In September, it was announced that eight others had joined the cast, including horror legend Robert Englund, who is best known for portraying Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street film series.

What are the titles of the season four episodes?

What's in a name?



Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/leznp8XJbh — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

Netflix also revealed that nine episodes will make up season four, with the titles listed below:

Episode 1 - The Hellfire Club

Episode 2 - Vecna’s Curse

Episode 3 - The Monster and The Superhero

Episode 4 - Dear Billy

Episode 5 - The Nina Project

Episode 6 - The Dive

Episode 7 - The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Episode 8 - Papa

Episode 9 - The Piggyback

After the title cards were announced, Dear Billy was trending on social media with fans hoping it could mean the return of, or at least an appearance, from Dacre Montgomery. His character Billy Hargrove died in the season three finale.

Dacre Montgomery, left, as Billy Hargrove in 'Stranger Things'. Photo: Netflix

What do the teaser trailers reveal about season four?

There have been four teasers released offering different hints about the new season.

In the latest one titled Welcome to California, we hear a voiceover of Eleven as she writes a letter to Mike saying how much she’s looking forward to spring break, when they’ll see each other again.

Eleven describes how much she likes her new school and how she’s made many friends, although the clip shows other students being mean to her. Then the clip changes and shows quick cuts, including Eleven being restrained, Joyce looking at a creepy doll, and gunfire and explosions.

In September, Netflix revealed another teaser called Creel House during their Tudum event. The one-and-a-half minute teaser introduced the Creel House in the 1950s, showing a family moving in, with Ella Fitzgerald’s Dream A Little Dream of Me playing in the background.

Lights mysteriously flicker, dead animals are seen and what eventually appears to be a family murder. It then fast-forwards to a few decades later, with Steve, Dustin, Max and Lucas exploring the house, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

In May, Netflix released a teaser trailer called Eleven, are you listening?, which got more than two million views within 24 hours.

Running at just over a minute, the trailer appears to take place in a medical facility and season one antagonist Dr Martin Brenner seems to make an appearance.

A shadowy grown-up figure, who looks suspiciously like Brenner, walks towards a door. "Good morning, children," he calls.

"Good morning, Papa," they reply in unison, using the moniker commonly given to Brenner in past seasons, as eerie music plays in the background.

"Today, I have something very special planned for you," the man continues, as the focus pans to a door with the number 11 on it and the sound of heavy breathing intensifies.

"Eleven, are you listening?" asks a voice, as the character Eleven suddenly opens her eyes.

In February 2020, the first teaser titled From Russia with Love ... was released and confirmed that Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, who seemed to have been obliterated by a Russian laser at the end of season three, is actually still alive.

In the clip, Hopper is shown hammering away at a snowy train line with what appears to be a group of prisoners. The video has been more watched more than 20 million times.

While fans will still have to wait until the full trailer drops to get a better glimpse of what to expect, it's shaping up to be another highly anticipated season.