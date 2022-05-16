Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get legally married in California ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, merely weeks after holding a private wedding in Las Vegas without a marriage licence following the Grammy Awards 2022.

The couple wed on Sunday in front of their security team and a few loved ones, including maternal grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Barker's father, Randy, according to reports.

Photos circulating in entertainment media publications online, including TMZ, which first reported the news, show Kardashian in a white, short dress with heart-shaped embellishment, plus a veil, while the Blink-182 drummer donned an all-black tuxedo.

They were later seen driving off in a black convertible with a sign that said "just married" hanging off the bumper, according to reports.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, had been dating for less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee on a beach in Montecito, California in October 2021. He had set up an enormous arrangement of roses and candles in the sand, which surrounded the couple as he proposed.

The occasion was captured for Hulu TV show The Kardashians.

On April 4, the pair walked down the aisle in Las Vegas in the early hours following the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the One Love Wedding Chapel. The couple stood at the altar before an Elvis Presley impersonator, who serenaded them and officiated the ceremony. The marriage was not technically legal, however, as they had no licence.

Read more 12 celebrity couples who have married in Las Vegas

Sunday's event was a low-key affair, but it has also been reported that the couple will have a proper wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future.

They're going to be having an actual wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, told the publication on May 9 that she's been "sworn to secrecy" regarding her eldest daughter's nuptials.

"If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble," she said.