Best and worst university degrees for earning high salaries in the UAE

Being an Ivy League graduate is not a guarantee for a high-paying job in the UAE any more.

Degrees have less of a bearing on what a profession now earns in the Arab world's second-largest economy and there is a good chance mid-tier college graduates can out-earn their peers from more prestigious institutions, according to recruiters.

While prospective employers once laid a stronger emphasis on hiring new candidates with stellar academic qualifications, they are more inclined now to pick graduates with hands-on experience, practical skills, up-to-date certifications or training, and overall suitability for the role, they say.

“A degree doesn’t guarantee long-term earning power in the UAE, and increasingly not anywhere else. Employers here prioritise practical execution, adaptability and how fast someone can learn and deliver,” says Nevin Lewis, chief executive of Black & Grey HR, a Dubai-based executive search and recruitment firm specialising in hiring C-suite and mid to senior level talent across the Gulf region.

“Statistically, many graduates with traditionally ‘high-potential’ degrees still earn less than peers from less obvious disciplines because value creation, resilience and mindset beat paper credentials over time.”

“A prestigious university might get you in the room faster. However, the candidates who win in the long term are those who keep evolving, take smart risks and build their real market value,” Mr Lewis adds.

In some cases, graduates from mid-tier colleges out-earn Ivy League alumni because they choose high-impact roles, stay competitive and do not let pride get in the way of progress, he explains.

The UAE's attractive lifestyle and tax-free salaries are a big draw for skilled professionals from around the world. However, the country is facing a surplus of skilled professionals in many roles, according to recruitment experts.

The Emirates' population is booming and job seekers in many professions now far outstrip the number of available roles. Professionals are flocking to the country and are willing to take jobs for lower salaries just to get their foot in the door, according to HR professionals.

Generation Z – people born between 1996 and 2010 – entering the workforce must do anything and everything they can to gain as much experience as possible. Showing their abilities and the level of their employability, regardless of the level of the job or the industry, will make them stand out among the crowd, says Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Genie Recruitment, a Dubai-based consultancy that specialises in hiring across the consumer industry.

New graduates need to keep their eyes and ears open for internships and pursue opportunities while keeping their long-term goals in mind. That said, they should not ignore internships or volunteer work even if it is not directly in line with their future career objectives, she says.

“We are seeing a huge amount of graduates with no work experience whatsoever well into their 20s, which is alarming,” Ms Wilson says.

“There seems to be a disparity with a lot of Gen Z now who don't want to do a lot of the junior or entry-level roles that can teach them core life skills.”

The National asked hiring experts to compile a list of degrees with the highest and lowest earning potential in the UAE and here is what industry experts say.

Degrees with higher earning potential in the UAE

1. Finance, accounting and business administration

These degrees lead to strategy and C-level roles, which are among the highest‑earning roles in the UAE. Candidates with these qualifications can aspire to become chief executives, chief financial officer, senior investment bankers and finance director.

“Finance and accounting are always solid bets, especially if you’ve got extra certifications like CFA, CPA or ACCA. We keep seeing banks and big companies actively looking for people with these backgrounds,” says Aws Ismail, director at recruitment company Marc Ellis.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh10,000 ($2,722) to Dh14,000 a month

2. Computer science, artificial intelligence and data science

Technology roles continue to pay well and with technological advances, this will only grow further, ensuring you are futureproofing your earning potential, Ms Wilson says.

There is a real buzz around development, automation and data analytics with the UAE’s focus on leading AI initiatives globally, Mr Ismail says.

“Since not everyone has these skills yet, people who do are climbing the ladder pretty fast and get paid well,” he adds. “With companies and countries competing for talent, we have seen that salary packages are significantly increasing to attract and retain talent in the tech space.”

Mr Lewis from Black & Grey HR points out that degrees aligned with transformation sectors, such as artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, software engineering, digital marketing and health care, are commanding premium salaries.

These are essential to national strategies like the UAE’s AI 2031 vision and healthcare innovation push, he adds.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh10,000 to Dh18,000 a month

New graduates need to keep their eyes and ears open for internships, says Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Genie Recruitment. Photo: Genie Recruitment

3. Law

Lawyers who know UAE laws and contracts do well. Speaking Arabic or another language on top of that offers a huge advantage and becomes even better for the candidate’s market value, Mr Ismail says.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh10,000 to Dh16,000 a month

4. Engineering

There is an ever-present need for engineering graduates in the Emirates as that skill set is adaptable across sectors of the UAE economy, Ms Wilson says.

“Engineers are always in demand, especially in the UAE where [a lot of] development is happening, with new and large [scale] projects,” according to Mr Ismail.

“The demand for engineers, whether in energy, infrastructure or real estate, is there, and companies compete for the best talent. If you add qualifications like PMP or RICS, engineers can boost their earning power.”

Mr Lewis says that construction-related degrees remain highly relevant, too. Civil engineering, urban planning and project management degrees are in demand because the pace of development has shown no signs of easing in the country, or for that matter in the broader region.

“From Neom to new Dubai masterplans, infrastructure is a long game here,” he adds.

Salary for entry level roles: From Dh8,000 to Dh15,000 a month

Watch: Why expat packages are not what they used to be

5. Medical and health care

Medical specialists will always be one of the “highest-paying sectors”, according to Ms Wilson.

“Doctors and medical specialists, especially surgeons and consultants, consistently land in the top salary brackets,” Mr Ismail explains.

“We saw a huge rise during the Covid period and from there, it’s been a steady demand, both in hospitals and the broader wellness space.”

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh12,000 to Dh20,000 a month

Degrees with lower earning potential

At the other end of the spectrum, general degrees in business administration, human resources, finance and hospitality are seeing diminishing returns for candidates, not because they are unimportant, but because of the sheer volume of candidates in the market, says Mr Lewis.

Unless paired with specialised skill sets, certifications or standout results, these do not cut through the noise, he explains.

1. Media and journalism

Ms Wilson says that roles in traditional media and journalism tend to offer modest salaries, unless combined with high-demand digital marketing or brand strategy expertise.

“It is also now a more competitive space than ever with many previous in-demand jobs dropping off, such as copywriting,” she adds.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh6,000 to Dh8,000 a month

Aws Ismail, director at recruitment company Marc Ellis, says most junior and mid-level roles in hospitality and tourism are tough as they involve long hours for average pay. Photo: Marc Ellis

2. Fine arts and art history

Making a good living in fine arts usually means either building a standout personal brand or finding a very niche role, and with AI becoming more accessible to people to create art, companies are relying less on people and using what is available online, according to Mr Ismail.

Ms Wilson says that for cultural roles, including artists, curators, art historians and teachers, unless you become a very niche specialist, the earning potential is quite low.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh5,000 to Dh8,000 a month

3. Sociology, philosophy and broader humanities

“Humanities degrees often lack direct corporate pathways; graduates without additional training in education, policy or HR may find lower entry salaries,” Ms Wilson says.

Although these fields offer great insights about the world, they do not connect graduates directly to high-paying jobs in the UAE, Mr Ismail says.

Demand is not so high and salaries tend to be modest, he adds.

Salary for entry-level roles: From Dh4,000 to Dh8,000 a month

4. Hospitality and tourism

These are vital sectors, especially in the UAE with a huge tourist influx into the country. However, most junior and mid-level roles are tough, they often mean long hours for average pay and very high competition, Mr Ismail explains.

Salary for entry-level roles: Dh2,500 to Dh6,000 a month

5. Education (non-STEM subjects)

“For education degrees, [especially non-STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – subjects], unless you’re at an international school or have a speciality, compensation isn’t typically high and competition is very high, especially since teachers are relocating from all around the world to come and live in the UAE,” Mr Ismail says.

Salary for entry-level roles: Dh5,000 to Dh9,000 a month (can go up to Dh12,000 for international schools)

6. Environmental science

There are more opportunities for environmental science as sustainability grows, according to Mr Ismail. But unless you are in a big organisation focused on green initiatives that the UAE government is focusing on, pay can still be on the lower side right now, he says.

Salary for entry-level roles: Dh10,000 to Dh15,000 a month.

