Unstable Grounds: How NYUAD fine art graduates find clarity in ambiguity

For the fine arts graduates at NYU Abu Dhabi who are showcasing their work, art is an act of placemaking – a wrestling with materials in search of meaning.

Titled Unstable Grounds, the exhibition running at 421 Arts Campus until September is layered and searching – a constellation of practices that reveal not just what is shown, but what resists visibility.

One arresting example that deals with that idea is Consequences of Circumstance by Hala El Abora. Images of birds, neither definitely dead nor alive, are carved on slabs of stone, disrupting the historical trope of the bird as a symbol of beauty and freedom. Instead, they become “omens and casualties,” suspended in unease.

“Their state is ambiguous, so when the viewer is confronted by them, they're confronted by their state and is questioning whether they are asleep or in flight,” El Abora says. “They’re carved on granite, and I needed it to be on stone. The weight needed to be heavy and the viewer had to be aware of it.”

Work by Hala El Abora. Antonie Robertson / The National

Surrounding this is a series of other works, including darkroom prints made on handblown glass from Jordan – a technique, El Abora says, that has never been applied in the UAE. As such, the glass becomes a lens of transformation, where archival images are distorted, not clarified.

Themes of disappearance, distortion and reclamation recur throughout the exhibition. Adele Bea Cipste explores her evolving relationship to Abu Dhabi’s shoreline across several works in her installation The Sea is a Body Which Moves. These include ink on paper works drawn from trips over the past few years that come as a kind of emotional cartography.

“Each panel is a dedication to a particular trip or a site,” Cipste says. “Each one is a ink painting on paper by gradually building up the layers so they're actually not prints, they're drawings. The lines which are cutting through some of them are signified the horizon line.”

Horizon lines are a motif throughout the exhibition, acting as both a literal marker and a conceptual anchor, a way to orient oneself in an urban landscape constantly in motion. “So even though it's a very simple line to me, it holds a lot of, let's say, conceptual meaning within the piece,” Cipste says.

Other works draw from maritime safety maps, rendering them as a source for abstracted drawings. Reassembled and scrambled, the maps form a parallel between cartographic order and personal disorientation.

If Cipste looks towards Abu Dhabi’s waters as a personal touchstone, Jude Maharmeh draws from the capital’s urban aspect. Clay tiles, hand-cut and incised, are arranged on a pedestal to resemble rubble from a distance. Up close, their alignment reveals an intentional order, an embedded logic within the initial chaos.

The piece, titled Gridlines, plays with scale, perspective and material familiarity, transforming Abu Dhabi’s gridded urban fabric into something more tactile and fragile.

Gridlines by Jude Maharmeh. Antonie Robertson / The National

“I come from an architectural background, so a lot of my interests have to do with the built environment, and specifically Abu Dhabi, because I've grown up here my entire life,” Maharmeh says. “These are 110 tiles, handmade clay tiles. They all start with the same first incision, but they all grew into individual designs.”

Nearby, UV-printed works on aluminium and tempered glass extend this exploration. Based on blurry photographs of building facades taken while driving, the works echo the fragmented way we perceive the city through windshields and motion.

Safeya Sharif, meanwhile, challenges traditions of framing. By using masking tape, she goads the viewer to reconsider what the frame is and what is being framed. Wooden frames with bare fawn canvasses are merely an element in the blue rectangle of the masking tape.

“It’s about bodily experience and interaction, which I think the tape does on its own,” Sharif says. “Artists would say the tape is ephemeral and fragile. Others would say it is very territorial.

Then some works question the limitations of materials, form and meaning. Danute Vaitekunaite, Mowen Li and Bao all examine their personal histories while experimenting with materials.

Their works, often sprawling room-filling installations, show how we assign importance to the objects that proliferate our daily lives – from Laban Up cartons to apples and the shawls on sale in souqs.

Finally, Dima Abou Zannad’s work presents a stripped view of these material experimentations. The work, So tell me, do the dead long for mourning?, pivots around the story of the Sacrificial Lamb found across Abrahamic religions.

The work comprises illustrations of lambs scrawled on the wall, book collections as well as personal writings, all of which provide insight into our process of mythologising, ascribing meaning and the tension between individual and collective semantics.

Work by Safeya Sharif. Antonie Robertson / The National

“I am obsessed with how meaning is formed,” Abou Zannad says. “Over the past year, I have been thinking about alongside my practice of writing and silence. I was trying to identify what I was feeling about silence. I realised it was a tautly muteness I was thinking about, not silence. The story of the lamb popped in my mind then.”

The installation goes on to loosely connect a thread between the story and the state of muteness, referencing other popular stories and symbols in the process, including The Little Mermaid.

“The theme of sacrifice is used in different forms,” Abou Zannad says. “This is my way of exploring that. You have an installation in both corners that has a curated collection of books.

“People can read through my notes, my investigation and sometimes they can be hard to grasp, but the point is that I’m trying to make a mark and that mark can also be seen as a matter of life and death.”

The range of practices featured in Unstable Grounds reflects upon the nature of the master of fine arts at NYU Abu Dhabi. The programme, founded in 2021, is unlike any other in the region, opting for an interdisciplinary approach that is rooted in studio practice and academic rigour.

“Students come to us from all over the world, particularly from the region,” says Tina Sherwell, co-director of the master of fine arts programme. She adds that the students benefit from regular critiques by visiting curators and artists, including delegations from Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Art Foundation, Art Jameel, and others. They also have the opportunity to travel, present work and collaborate internationally, including at the Venice Biennale and across NYU’s global network.

The ambitious results are on full display in Unstable Grounds. The works are conceptual and technically rigorous. They have also been wrote by artists whose practices are driven by intellectual curiosity, material risk and deeply personal inquiry.

“We have faculty who are from film and new media, from art and art history, from theatre, from Creative Writing, from anthropology,” Sherwell says. “It's a very, very interdisciplinary programme, and it emphasises developing their individual projects and their own research.”

Until September 7; free; 421 Arts Campus, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi