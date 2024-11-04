Influx of foreign talent in the UAE pushes down starting salaries

The starting salaries for professional services roles in the UAE have decreased by an average of 0.7 per cent in 2024 as an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/10/03/uae-new-visa-rules-influx-of-jobseekers-and-more-freelance-roles-predicted/" target="_blank">influx of foreigners </a>to the region and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/looking-for-a-job-in-uae-top-recruiters-share-their-tips-on-beating-the-competition-1.1034234" target="_blank">more competition for roles</a> has created a talent surplus, according to recruitment consultancy Robert Half. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/10/09/which-uae-banking-and-finance-jobs-are-in-demand-and-how-much-do-they-pay/" target="_blank">Finance and accounting roles</a> have taken the biggest hit, with starting salaries down by an average of 2.1 per cent – and up to 23 per cent for some corporate accounting roles, Robert Half said in its <i>2025 UAE Salary Guide</i>. The report analysed starting salaries across more than 100 professional services roles within the finance and accounting, financial services, technology, HR and legal sectors. While those with accounting skills are still in demand – particularly those with financial planning and tax experience – the immediate availability of expats in the UAE is driving down their market value, the study found. Starting salaries in admin, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/03/19/why-layoffs-can-be-challenging-for-hr-professionals/" target="_blank">human resources </a>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/09/21/which-uae-office-support-jobs-are-in-demand-and-how-much-do-they-pay/" target="_blank">business support roles </a>have decreased by 1.2 per cent, followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/16/the-most-sought-after-uae-technology-jobs-and-how-much-they-pay/" target="_blank">IT and technology </a>at 0.1 per cent. In contrast, starting salaries for in-house legal roles have increased by 1.6 per cent as demand for mid-level legal counsel surges. Demand is being driven by many privately owned businesses considering an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/10/28/lulu-ipo-abu-dhabi-listing/" target="_blank">initial public offering </a>and who require legal support, the research revealed. Professionals in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/05/07/my-dubai-salary-i-earn-up-to-dh80000-a-month-in-financial-services/" target="_blank">financial services </a>experienced an average salary increase of 0.2 per cent this year. “Although the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/03/why-the-uae-could-see-a-rush-to-hire-talented-workers-this-year/" target="_blank">influx of expats </a>has made it easier and cheaper for businesses to hire, leaders should be mindful of the impact this could have on their existing employees,” Gareth El Mettouri, director – Middle East at Robert Half, said. “Unable to secure pay rises in both their existing roles or new roles, many employees feel trapped, which impacts <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/09/17/four-day-work-week-dubai-benefits/" target="_blank">job satisfaction and productivity</a>. If employers do not take steps to look after their best talent, they will move on as soon as the market shifts.” Employers may struggle to find employees with the right skillsets, especially if they require <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/11/abu-dhabi-nurseries-arabic-language/" target="_blank">Arabic speakers </a>or those with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/09/work-uae/" target="_blank">previous UAE experience</a>, he said. To attract those already living and working in the country, remuneration will need to be competitive, Mr El Mettouri added. The UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/10/new-jobs-growth-in-gcc-set-to-rise-by-up-to-5-this-year/">jobs market </a>has recovered well from the Covid-19 pandemic thanks largely to fiscal and social measures taken by the government to attract skilled workers with new visas, and incentives for companies to set up or expand their operations. It has also introduced an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2022/11/03/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-uaes-new-unemployment-insurance-scheme/">unemployment insurance programme</a>, which came into effect in 2023. A February report by global HR platform Deel found that the UAE is the world's most popular country for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/02/uae-ranked-most-popular-country-for-global-workers/" target="_blank">international talent seeking employment visas</a>. According to the Robert Half report, following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/29/the-uaes-corporate-tax-is-about-more-than-just-raising-revenue/" target="_blank">introduction of corporate tax </a>in June 2023, companies that were previously outsourcing their tax affairs are now looking to bring them in-house, which is driving demand for financial reporting and technical accounting roles, the data found. In IT and technology, start-ups and artificial intelligence-focused companies that set up shop in the region during and after the pandemic are now reaching the next stage of maturity. These companies are seeking UX and UI specialists who can enhance the customer experience and accessibility, the report said. “Organisations are looking for HR experts with transformation experience, particularly those who are planning to automate systems and procedures over the next few years,” the consultancy said. In financial services, competition for compliance talent is increasing, especially for those with experience of Dubai’s jurisdiction. “As one of the few global locations currently flourishing, there has been an influx of investment firms into the UAE, which are now seeking traders and general partners, bringing in talent from the UK, US, Netherlands and Singapore. Retail financial institutions are also growing in the area due to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/21/how-uaes-high-net-worth-individuals-can-avoid-tax-and-financial-pitfalls/" target="_blank">prevalence of high net worth individuals</a>," the report said. However, the decline in salaries and oversupply of foreign talent is undermining in-role salary growth, with 75 per cent agreeing that it is harder to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/pocketful-of-dirhams-how-to-successfully-negotiate-a-pay-rise-this-year-1.966959" target="_blank">negotiate a pay rise </a>than it was 12 months ago. About 34 per cent of employees in the UAE said they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/29/my-dubai-salary-i-switched-from-a-dh7000-job-with-expo-2020-to-earning-dh13500-as-a-technical-writer/" target="_blank">need a higher salary </a>to meet their obligations. Overall, 65 per cent will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/young-emiratis-look-to-the-private-sector-for-jobs-that-help-them-grow/" target="_blank">look for a new job </a>before the end of 2025, with 30 per cent of those citing the rising cost of living as a major driver for their move.