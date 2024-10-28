Lulu Group expects 'strong macroeconomic growth' across its network, driven by favourable demographic and consumption trends. The National
Lulu IPO: Retailer aims to raise up to $1.43bn from Abu Dhabi listing

Company expects to start trading on the ADX on November 14

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 28, 2024

