Young Emiratis look to the private sector for jobs that help them grow

In an ever-evolving jobs market, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/20/emiratisation-deadline-july/" target="_blank">Emirati</a> graduates are looking beyond regular pay cheques to roles that also focus on their personal and professional growth. This is what the government is backing at the third Industrialist Career Exhibition in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>, offering some Emirati graduates, for the first time, on-the-job training opportunities. These include the Hama programme for female candidates, which focuses on developing specialised skills in the industrial and advanced technology sectors. “The idea was [for] a dedicated programme to upskill and train Emiratis and also offer them sustainable jobs,” said Salama Alawadhi, director of the National In-Country Value Programme at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). Running until October 30, the job fair has offered UAE nationals more than 900 job opportunities across 90 companies. It is held by MoIAT in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and Adnoc Group. The two previous Industrialist Career Exhibitions provided more than 1,400 jobs. Events like these allow Emiratis access to opportunities across a diverse range of industries. Moza Alzaabi, 25, found work at Emirates Food Industries as a quality assurance officer at the exhibition last year. She said she had come with no expectations, with her CV in hand and an eagerness to market herself to potential employers. Before she knew it, an interview turned into a job offer and she landed herself a job. “I was a fresh graduate with only university experience and it happened so easily … it felt unbelievable,” she said, adding that she also met President Sheikh Mohamed at the event. Saif Al Hammadi, 26, who started working at a warehouse after graduating in logistics and supply management in 2023, attends the job fair to see who is hiring and learn “what's new in the industry”. Fatima Almheiri, 22, is constantly on the lookout for jobs that offer “good projects” and flexibility to “work on and improve [herself]”, while Emirati graduate Khowla has applied for a number of industrial jobs at the fair. Mr Al Hammadi claims that public sector jobs that align with his career progression plans are hard to find. Describing himself as “goals-oriented”, he said opportunities in the public sector are limited for fresh graduates. Roles that often interest him are reserved for established public sector employees with years of service. While the private sector offers opportunities for fresh graduates, it also offers them the flexibility to grow. “I plan to work in the private sector for the next five to six years as it's a great way to kick-start my career,” Mr Al Hammadi added. He is also busy exploring ways to further his progression, such as accredited CILT and CIPS logistics courses and a master’s degree. Ms Almheiri also believes the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/29/heres-how-emiratis-have-found-working-in-the-private-sector/" target="_blank">private sector</a> is “good for beginners”. She says it allows you to “learn more” than in the public sector. While the public sector pays more, she claims the growth opportunities at private companies outweigh that pay disparity. A reluctance among Emirati jobseekers to explore jobs in sales and marketing is adding to pressure on recruiters. Marwan Al Sarkal, chief executive of Carter and White, a luxury essentials brand, told <i>The National </i>that his company is working to challenge that attitude. Citing how luxury brands such as Hermès and Louis Vuitton have perfected the art of sales by “creating memorable experiences for their clients”, he hopes Emiratis will see the potential in the sector. “Sales can be a prestigious and rewarding path, opening doors to growth and leadership,” he said. Private companies in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> with 50 or more employees have until December 30 to reach the latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emiratisation/" target="_blank">Emiratisation</a> target of 6 per cent. First introduced in September 2022, the targets require a 1 per cent increase every six months. The goal is for a 2 per cent increase annually to reach 10 per cent by the end of 2026.