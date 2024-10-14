The UAE companies favouring on-the-job training over university degrees for Emiratis

Going to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/abu-dhabi-university-times-higher-education-ranking/" target="_blank">university</a> is often thought of as the next step after leaving secondary school, but some employers in the UAE prefer to offer young <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/29/heres-how-emiratis-have-found-working-in-the-private-sector/" target="_blank">Emiratis</a> an alternative path. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/02/tips-for-companies-to-hire-emirati-talent/" target="_blank">Companies</a> say they believe the skills needed for certain roles are not often taught during a four-year degree, and with their in-house, tailor-made courses they can ensure candidates are trained to fit the role perfectly. It also gives young people hands-on experience and a path to well paid jobs without entering <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/02/dubais-new-education-drive-aims-to-make-emirate-one-of-worlds-top-10-student-cities/" target="_blank">higher education</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/10/07/riyadh-emirates-premium-economy-amaala-rixos-al-mairid/" target="_blank">Emirates Airline</a>, for example, offers a five-year training course for Emirati recruits on a monthly stipend that leads to a full-paid role. Those completing the Emirates Group’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Licence (AMEL) Scholarship Programme will be “prepared to become full-fledged aircraft technicians, all under the mentorship of qualified instructors in aviation”, Shaima Basil, maintenance shift manager at the Dubai-based carrier, told <i>The National.</i> They are licensed by the General Civil Aviation Authority and receive a Higher Diploma from Emirates Aviation University. It allows them to work as technicians and “qualify to work across an array of positions in the Group’s aircraft maintenance departments”, Ms Basil added. “They could work either in Airbus A380 or Boeing 777 aircraft as technicians or become engineers in the future.” “The programme includes both theoretical and practical knowledge, equipping us with the necessary skills and competences that are required for their future jobs,” said Alhanouf Alshuweihi, 27, a technician trainee from Sharjah who moved to Dubai to train. “The programme allowed me to achieve my dream of joining Emirates. I would recommend it for Emiratis passionate about planes like I am, as it’s designed to fast-track prospective engineers and or aircraft technicians with a promising career at the Emirates Group.” In a study from 2020, 84 leading employers in Ajman, Sharjah and Dubai found there was a gulf between skills students acquired in university and what is needed at the workplace, prompting more companies to switch from traditional academia to tailored programmes that meet the criteria they are looking for. Meanwhile, a study from the Strada Institute for the Future of Work in Washington showed that more than half of US graduates work in jobs that do not require higher education, adding that 75 per cent of them stayed in jobs that were not related to their degree. Mariam Alshaikh, 33, had a bachelor's degree in human resources but still struggled to find a job. Instead, she became an intern in the Future Rehabilitation Centre and then entered a programme to train as a healthcare assistant (HCA) with M42. “[The] train-for-work programme was quite enriching,” she said. “The hands-on training and direct exposure to patient care offered a practical understanding that theoretical learning often lacks. “Unlike a degree, which is more focused on broader concepts and theory, the HCA programme emphasised practical skills and immediate application in real-world settings. This difference meant that I could develop a specific skill set tailored to patient needs more quickly.” AW Rostamani group has also launched programmes to help Emiratis enter the private sector. “Our programmes cover various sectors including sales and marketing. It enables candidates to pick up the right skills and even switch career paths,” Eman Al Basatki, head of Emiratisation at AW Rostamani group, told <i>The National</i>. “We train them for three months with a monthly stipend. And once that's completed they get hired.” United Arab Bank offers a one-year programme for Emiratis looking to enter the financial sector. Since its launch two years ago, 34 Emirati graduates have benefited from it. “The programme offers fresh graduates an opportunity to learn from senior financial experts,” said Hind Al Attar, director of human resources at the bank. It's not just the private sector, Dubai Customs also has a programme for Emiratis. Over seven months, the candidates are mentored by experts within the UAE and abroad to take on the role of future inspectors. It covers four levels – digital, behavioural, security and customs studies, with some trainees even sent abroad to work with the authority's global partners. “Students are integrated into the workforce early and this enables them to be competitive and sets up a bright future for them,” said Mohammed Al Ghaffar, executive director of human resources division at Dubai Customs. James Harris, an HR consultant in Abu Dhabi, said that “both educational paths serve different purposes, with vocational training preparing pupils for immediate, specific roles and degree programmes fostering long-term career growth across diverse sectors”. He added that not all students “thrive” in the traditional education set-up and that's where vocational programmes come in, providing an alternative path that aligns with an individual's strengths and passions. “For instance, while degrees are essential for professions such as medicine or law – where students must assimilate and analyse vast amounts of information to reach well-informed decisions – other careers, such as marketing and, to some extent, finance, can be entered through practical experience and industry-relevant skills. “Ultimately, for positions that prioritise technical proficiency and real-world application, the experienced vocational school graduate may have a significant edge over someone fresh out of university.”