Final year pupils visit a recruitment stand for a Dubai school at the Ru'ya careers fair. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Final year pupils visit a recruitment stand for a Dubai school at the Ru'ya careers fair. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Here's how Emiratis have found working in the private sector

Government salary top-ups, flexible working hours and a good work-life balance prove a hit

Hala Nasar
Nour Ibrahim

September 29, 2024