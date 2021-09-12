UAE private sector given five years to make 10% of workforce Emirati

At Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, ministers set out the latest 13 items in the UAE's 'Projects of the 50' plan.

Read also: Projects of the 50 - plan to get 75,000 Emiratis into private sector

Private sector employers across the UAE must ensure 10 per cent of their workforce is Emirati in the next five years.

Hiring must result in a 2 per cent increase in the first year, ministers said on Sunday.

The requirement was among a package of 13 projects and decrees designed to boost the number of Emiratis in the private sector by 75,000 in the next half-decade.

Quote We will work together with the private sector in order to achieve this percentage Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

These included paid training programmes, subsidies for Emiratis working in the private sector and support for local entrepreneurs looking to leave the public sector and start up their own companies.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, General Secretary of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, general secretary of the newly formed Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said the government had consulted with private companies, federal entities, young people and experts in human resources to come up with a national programme to achieve the 10 per cent target.

"We will work together with the private sector in order to achieve this percentage," Mr Al Mazrouei said.

"Unskilled labourers will not be counted, only the skilled labour will be within in our target.

"There will be lots of collaboration, meetings and workshops to help identify what the challenges are, and how we can help them to accelerate our highly talented UAE nationals into the private sector, in order to add value to the economy."

The government will support the cost of training citizens in the private sector for up to a year, with a monthly salary of Dh8,000 for university fees.

Separately, funding of Dh1.25bn has been allocated to train Emiratis and prepare them for specialised private sector roles, in partnership with the CFA Institute, Google Awards and the International Association of Business Analytics Certification.

Meanwhile practical training will be organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Bonuses for low-income Emiratis

Emiratis visit a jobs fair in Fujairah. Satish Kumar / The National

The new plans also included strategies to encourage more Emiratis to choose the private over the public sector, where the vast majority work.

Financial incentives were announced by Mr Al Mazrouei, who said, "We want to motivate UAE nationals to work in the private sector."

"What we have seen in the last 50 years is that the private sector has contributed a lot, and now what we want is the private sector to lead the economy for the next 50 years, and to deploy more UAE nationals," he said.

These bonuses included a Dh5,000 monthly top-up for a period of five years for Emirati university graduates who take a role in a privately-owned company.

An allowance of Dh800 per child per month will also be paid to Emirati parents, up to a maximum amount of Dh3,200 per family, for people on salaries under Dh20,000.

Pensions for those in lower paid jobs will also be supplemented by government funds for the next five years.

If an Emirati should lose their job in the private sector, they will be supported by the state for up to six months, while they look for a new role.

Meanwhile, Emirati nationals working in specialised fields in the private sector, such as programmers, nurses, accountants, and others will receive a fixed bonus of Dh5,000 per month above their salary for a period of five years.

Nevin Lewis, the chief executive of Black and Grey Human Resources in the UAE, said the salary supplements would make all the difference.

“Now the bonus from the government acts as an equaliser, Emirati jobseekers would be open to positions that offer learning and growth opportunities,” said Mr Lewis.

A head start for entrepreneurs

Emiratis in public sector employment, and those nearing retirement were also encouraged to leave their current jobs, and set up their own companies.

As of next year, federal government employees can take a six or 12-month sabbatical on 50 per cent pay so as to start their own business, and employees aged over 50 can take early retirement to do the same.

Enterprising graduates will also be supported by the government, in partnership with local universities, said Mr Al Mazrouei.

"The leadership have assigned Dh1billion to be allocated for young entrepreneurs. This is a signal from the leadership that we will support all of these young entrepreneurs so they can add value to the local economy."

These 13 policies were the second batch from the UAE's 50 Projects for the future, which was first announced on September 2.

The next dozen or so are due to be launched on Sunday. Emiratis looking to find out more about the projects can visit the Nafis website.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

AUSTRALIA SQUAD Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

