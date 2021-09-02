UAE leaders reveal 50 new national projects are in the works

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, left, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, right, revealed that 50 new projects for the UAE will be announced later this month. Wam

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has revealed that 50 new projects for the UAE will be announced later this month.

“After consulting with my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, we will announce 50 national projects with economic dimensions during the month of September,” he wrote online.

“The UAE does not have the luxury of time and will not wait for global conditions to make its future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE makes its own future, he said.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces also shared the news about the imminent projects, describing them as furthering the UAE's developmental journey as a nation.

Announcements about the 50 new national projects will begin on September 5, three months ahead of the UAE celebrating its 50th national day on December 2.

الإخوة والأخوات.. نبدأ موسمنا الحكومي الجديد في الإمارات هذا العام بطريقة مختلفة.. بعد التشاور مع أخي محمد بن زايد سنعلن عن 50 مشروع وطني بأبعاد اقتصادية خلال شهر سبتمبر..الإمارات لا تملك ترف الوقت ولن تنتظر الظروف العالمية أن تصنع مستقبلها.. بل تصنعه بنفسها.. البداية ٥ سبتمبر. pic.twitter.com/zT2igj2f9D — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 2, 2021

The Crown Prince encouraged UAE citizens and residents to get involved, using their skills and knowledge so that each project can be benefit future generations.

The Year of the 50th officially started on April 6 and will last until March 31 next year.

Year-long initiatives, activities and grand celebrations have been governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed as deputy chairwoman.

The programme includes a series of initiatives to celebrate the UAE's history, values and achievements as the nation moves towards its centennial in 2071.

The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

In addition to governing the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing a comprehensive preparation plan and forming teams to execute plans to mark the nation's 50th anniversary, the committee is working on a diverse agenda.

This is built on four strategic pillars that cover several development initiatives aimed at driving change through socio-economic and developmental policies for generations to come.

If you go The nearest international airport to the start of the Chuysky Trakt is in Novosibirsk. Emirates (www.emirates.com) offer codeshare flights with S7 Airlines (www.s7.ru) via Moscow for US$5,300 (Dh19,467) return including taxes. Cheaper flights are available on Flydubai and Air Astana or Aeroflot combination, flying via Astana in Kazakhstan or Moscow. Economy class tickets are available for US$650 (Dh2,400).

The Double Tree by Hilton in Novosibirsk (+7 383 2230100,) has double rooms from US$60 (Dh220). You can rent cabins at camp grounds or rooms in guesthouses in the towns for around US$25 (Dh90).

The transport Minibuses run along the Chuysky Trakt but if you want to stop for sightseeing, hire a taxi from Gorno-Altaisk for about US$100 (Dh360) a day. Take a Russian phrasebook or download a translation app. Tour companies such as Altair-Tour (+7 383 2125115 ) offer hiking and adventure packages.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Fixtures: Thursday:

Hatta v Al Jazira, 4.55pm

Al Wasl v Dibba, 7.45pm Friday:

Al Dhafra v Al Nasr, 5.05pm

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai v Al Wahda, 7.45pm Saturday:

Ajman v Emirates, 4.55pm

Al Ain v Sharjah, 7.45pm

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

