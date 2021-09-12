Projects of the 50: new plan to get 75,000 Emiratis into private sector

UAE Cabinet ministers and senior officials attend a press conference at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

A series of major new projects were unveiled on Sunday to boost the UAE's economy and development in the years to come.

At Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, ministers set out the latest 13 items in the 'Projects of the 50' plan.

The 13 relate to boosting the country's human capital and significantly boosting the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, were present as the new projects were unveiled.

Consistent with our ambitions to empower our people and enhance the strength and sustainability of our economy, the UAE is launching a dedicated plan to boost the employment of UAE Nationals in the private sector, which will play a vital role in our nation’s long-term development — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 12, 2021

Financial incentives for Emiratis in private sector

Among the first to be announced is a plan to spend up to Dh24 billion on getting 75,000 Emiratis into private sector jobs, Mr Al Gergawi said.

UAE nationals will be given a series of incentives to choose private sector work, including for each child they have.

University graduates will be encouraged to take up jobs in the private sector, with the government offering to boost their salary to make the decision more attractive.

For example, the government would top up the Emirati private sector employee's salary by Dh5,000 per month, plus make payments to support his or her children.

A separate plan will allow federal government employees to take a sabbatical on 50 per cent of their salary to start their own business. Another will provide financial grants to encourage Emiratis over 50 who take early retirement to start their own businesses.

The latest projects

1) The government will support with the cost of training citizens in the private sector for up to a full year during the training period, with a monthly salary of 8000 dirhams for university fees.

2) It will support the salaries of citizens in the private sector for a period of 5 years after employment, with a maximum of Dh5,000 additional per month above the starting salary for university students.

3) Dedicating a programme to support citizens working in specialised fields in the private sector, such as programmers, nurses, accountants, and others, with a fixed bonus of Dh5,000 per month above their salary for a period of five years.

4) The government will support the pension fund of employees in the private sector for give years, for those with wages under Dh20,000.

5) For the first time, allowances will be paid to the children of private sector employees. They will pay up to Dh800 per child and a maximum amount of Dh3,200 per family, for people on salaries under Dh20,000.

6) The government will allocate Dh1.25bn for training programmes to Emiratis in various sectors to boost specialised skills. This is happening in partnership with several companies and programmes including CFA Institute, Google Awards and IABAC.

7) Launching a vocational training programme, in cooperation with private and semi-governmental companies for a period of up to 12 months. Will include monthly financial rewards for citizens to provide them with experience needed to join distinguished jobs in the private sector.

8) Private sector employers must increase their Emirati workforce by 2 per cent each year over five years. By the end of five years, 10 per cent of a company should be Emirati employees.

9) A programme to develop the number of Emiratis in the nursing sector, which includes both a training and academic track, and paid scholarships to target 10,000 citizens within five years.

10) Dedicating a fund of Dh1 billion in small loans to university students and fresh graduates, in partnership with local universities, to help them start their own businesses.

11) Federal government employees are entitled to take a sabbatical of between 6 and 12 months to establish their own businesses, while being paid 50 per cent of their salaries. This project begins in 2022.

12) Federal government will have the option of early retirement after 50 for those who want to start their own businesses.

13) Temporary financial aid for citizens who lost their jobs in the private sector due to circumstances beyond their control. They will be given six months to search for another job.

Sheikh Mohammed: 'Future is in the private sector'

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the plans would empower the country's young people.

"Consistent with our ambitions to empower our people and enhance the strength and sustainability of our economy, the UAE is launching a dedicated plan to boost the employment of UAE Nationals in the private sector, which will play a vital role in our nation’s long-term development," he wrote.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Today, we have clear and supported targets for the percentage of citizens in the private sector. The future is in the private sector."

He said the private sector will be partners in the country's march forward, adding: "The next 50 [years] will be better and more beautiful"

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, chaired by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to create 75,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis with incentives for them to join the private sector and gain the backing they need to thrive and prosper. pic.twitter.com/sltCdrj2mf — UAEGOV (@uaegov) September 12, 2021

The 50 national projects plan was unveiled before the UAE celebrates its 50th national day on December 2.

The first 13 initiatives included visas for freelancers, highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates to sponsor themselves.

New flexible visas allow people to sponsor their children into their mid-20s, a visa residency grace period of up to 180 days if they lose or change their job, and new work permits allowing children aged 50 and over to get a part-time job.

These initiatives will be the cornerstone of growth as the country marks 50 years since unification.

50 projects plan unveiled - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Emirati Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al Gergawi. UAE Government Media

The first 13 initiatives announced last week included:

Dh5 billion ($1.36bn) from Emirates Development Bank for Project 5Bn to support Emirati initiatives in priority sectors, stimulate industry and contribute towards economic diversification.

A green visa to enable highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, top students and graduates to sponsor themselves.

A freelancer's visa, the first federal visa for self-employed people.

Dh5bn, also in partnership with Emirates Development Bank, for Tech Drive to support advanced technology adoption over five years.

The 10x10 programme with the aim of achieving a 10 per cent annual increase in UAE exports to 10 global markets: China, the UK, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Poland, Luxembourg, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Invest.ae, a portal that unites investment-related local entities and 14 economic entities, presenting investment opportunities throughout the UAE. The website will provide resources for businesses and for opening bank accounts.

The In-country Value programme to redirect 42 per cent of procurement of the federal government and major UAE companies to local products and services. It aims to increase the number of local suppliers from 5,000 to 7,300 and boost procurement value from Dh33bn to Dh55bn over four years.

The Emirates Investment Summit, to be held next spring, to connect investment funds with the public and private sectors to create investment opportunities that attract Dh550bn of inward foreign direct investment to the UAE over the next nine years.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Network to grow 500 national companies through the application of advanced technology over five years.

Under Global Economic Partnerships, the UAE will undertake comprehensive economic agreements with eight strategic global markets to achieve a Dh40bn annual increase in the current Dh257bn trade volume with these markets. A Higher Committee for Economic Agreements has also been established.

The 100 Coders Every Day initiative to increase the number of coders from 64,000 to 100,000 in a year and support the establishment of programming companies through incentives and benefits.

The UAE Data Law, the first federal law to be drafted in partnership with major technology companies. It will empower people to control how their personal data is used, stored and shared. The project is intended to protect privacy.

The biggest programming summit in the Middle East, PyCon MEA, to be held next summer. The aim is to connect coders with the public and private sectors, and to develop digital talent and creative programming projects.

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

