UAE salary guide: Which sectors are hiring and how much are they paying?

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

While border closures and movement restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic affected the global jobs market in 2020, recruitment experts are upbeat for 2021 and say hiring is on the rise.

That spells good news for jobseekers in the UAE, particularly if they have experience in sectors such as IT and digital technology, FinTech, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). However, industries including hospitality, tourism, leisure and entertainment continue to be impacted by the pandemic, hiring experts add.

“That being said, these sectors have got busier and we expect the number of jobs available in these industries to increase as movement restrictions ease and vaccine administration increases,” says Chris Greaves, managing director of global recruitment agency Hays in the Gulf region.

Quote IT is the most in-demand profession in the current market and specifically jobs relating to cloud, software engineering, data analytics and artificial intelligence

This optimism is reflected in the upbeat sentiment of UAE employers, with 60 per cent of them planning to recruit additional staff in 2021 as an economic recovery boosts the hiring market outlook, according to the Hays 2021 Emiratisation Salary & Employment report. About 62 per cent of UAE nationals and 56 per cent of expatriate workers reported feeling positive about their career prospects for the year ahead, the study found.

“Information technology is the most in-demand profession in the current market and specifically jobs relating to cloud, software engineering, data analytics and artificial intelligence,” Mr Greaves says. “We have also seen ongoing demand for sales professionals who are commercially astute and results driven.”

There is high demand for software engineers, development operations (DevOps) and security roles specifically focused on open-sourced tools for back-end and front-end development utilising cloud-based tools, according to AIQU Search, a division of TASC Outsourcing that focuses on technology recruitments.

Job seekers tend to favour employers who offer an attractive salary and flexible working options. Photo: Getty Images

“We are actively hiring across most verticals in technology: software engineers, DevOps engineers, quality assurance engineers, product, data, mobile engineers and security,” says Bradley Maasdorp, DevOps and cloud lead (permanent recruitment) at AIQU Search.

“I think the global market is moving away from business analysts and project manager roles and shifting towards product-focused roles where collaborative teams are in play.”

Recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East is focused on filling finance, sales and marketing roles in food, FMCG and consumer industries, says David Mackenzie, founder of the company. Some retail companies have also started to recruit for roles such as country director and general manager, he tells The National.

While hiring in the pharma and medical device sectors has remained relatively stable since the start of the pandemic, it has picked up in 2021, particularly in Saudi Arabia, according to Kinetic Business Solutions, which sources professionals for these industries.

“There has been a spike in hiring in the first quarter of 2021 towards sales roles, from product specialist and medical representatives through to sales managers and commercial managers,” says Mark Nancarrow, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions. There is also a shortage of telehealth professionals in the UAE, he says.

In terms of salaries, the best-paying jobs in IT include back-end tech specialists in programming languages such as Java and Python, cloud and DevOps engineers, mobile technology specialists (iOS and Android), artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and Big Data specialists, according to Hays.

Specialists with more than 10 years of experience in emerging technologies are being paid in excess of Dh45,000 per month, Mr Greaves says.

Mr Maasdorp, of AIQU Search, says: “Best-paying jobs are architects in engineering, security or the cloud. Salaries here are in the region of Dh35,000 to Dh55,000, depending on company size and scope of the role.”

Director-level roles offer the best pay in the pharma and medical device industries and can range between Dh50,000 and Dh80,000 per month, Mr Nancarrow says. A general manager can be offered anywhere from Dh60,000 to Dh130,000 per month, while senior commercial roles, regulatory and medical affairs directors can expect to be paid between Dh60,000 and Dh85,000 a month.

“The salaries vary depending on the size of the company. A smaller company may hire a chief financial officer for Dh60,000 per month whereas a larger, global organisation may pay up to Dh130,000 per month plus benefits for such a role,” he adds.

On the other hand, roles such as human resource managers pay between Dh30,000 and Dh35,000, sales managers earn from Dh25,000 to Dh30,000, and a financial controller’s salary ranges from Dh25,000 to Dh35,000, Mr Mackenzie says.

Although the economic uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have caused some organisations to cut costs and hire more mid- to junior-level candidates, this has not been the case in the UAE's IT industry, Mr Greaves says.

Many organisations have reduced staffing budgets and are more open to hiring junior and mid-level employees rather than senior professionals who require a higher salary. Getty Images

“There have been no changes with regards to the seniority of candidates in demand by IT employers. Demand here is driven by degree of technical expertise, with the most specialist professionals in highest demand,” he says.

However, across the rest of the market, many organisations have reduced staffing budgets and are more open to hiring junior and mid-level employees rather than senior professionals who require a higher salary, Mr Greaves adds.

For instance, there is a greater volume of hiring junior and mid-managerial employees for shared service functions such as HR, compliance, finance, medical and regulatory affairs, according to recruitment experts.

Quote Best-paying jobs are architects in engineering, security or the cloud. Salaries here are in the region of Dh35,000 to Dh55,000

“Life science organisations have taken the pandemic as an opportunity to offshore certain senior roles and functions to locations where salaries are less, comparable to the UAE,” Mr Nancarrow says.

While it was common for employers to offer extra perks in salary packages, such as car, housing and education allowances, to senior employees, these are increasingly being rolled back or reduced to keep a lid on costs. However, employers doing away with education allowances in employment packages has been an ongoing trend and is not a direct result of the pandemic, according to Hays.

“They may be willing to pay for schooling of up to two children now, whereas in the past they would have paid school fees for up to four children. Other benefits that some companies have reduced are vehicle allowances – giving someone up to Dh100,000 per year towards a car may not be necessary in the current climate where there is less commuting and more virtual meetings,” Mr Nancarrow adds.

Travel allowances have also been cut in the past 12 months because the pandemic has resulted in more people working from home and no longer require it, Mr Greaves says.

“What Covid-19 has helped with is realising that it’s better to hire someone who is still hands-on than a bog-standard manager,” Mr Maasdorp says. “Companies are more inclined to hire individual contributors who can collaborate well within teams.”

The top five skills employers look for in new hires are communication, adaptability, attention to detail, ability to multitask and work well under pressure, according to recruiters.

Quote Some companies have reduced vehicle allowance – giving up to Dh100,000 per year towards a car may not be necessary in the current climate where there is less commuting and more virtual meetings

Employers also look for candidates with local and industry experience. They want to know that potential new employees have the know-how and experience to deliver their organisation’s objectives from day one.

“Key to securing a job is being able to demonstrate to future employers how you can add value to the organisation. Job seekers’ CVs should be results-oriented, showing the outcomes they have delivered and the impacts these have had on a company’s bottom line,” Mr Greaves says.

The pandemic has also highlighted the need for soft skills such as self-motivation, the ability to work independently, team spirit and resilience. Job seekers must demonstrate these skills when applying for roles, experts say.

For jobseekers in the IT industry, Mr Maasdorp recommends being an engineer in one of the core programming languages such as Java, .Net Core, Python or JavaScript.

“This is always a great place to start as the fundamentals of these languages can be transferred to other new languages," he says. "In the DevOps arena, it’s advisable to upskill on Terraform and Kubernetes, especially for those who previously worked on Jenkins and Ansible.”

Aside from salary, jobseekers are increasingly favouring employers who offer flexible working options, including flexible hours and working remotely.

Organisations will have more appetite to return their employees to offices after summer this year, although only for two to three days per week, according Kinetic Business Solutions.

“Job seekers also seek security in employment and therefore want to understand the longevity of their role – how it is likely to develop and their career progression options within the organisation,” Mr Greaves says.

In the IT industry, start-ups are also offering stocks or share options to new employees, according to Mr Maasdorp.

“Work-life balance is a key decision-making factor for any technology contributor, so it’s no longer something we need to demand or put as a perk. Flexibility is now an accepted norm. Gone are the days where we needed employees in the office all day, all week,” he says.

A majority of new hires are now being on-boarded remotely, with the interview process taking place online and decisions on new hires being made without ever meeting in person, Mr Nancarrow says.

“We are seeing roughly a 50:50 split when it comes to remote and in-person hiring,” Mr Maasdorp says.

“The pandemic has forced more organisations to be open to and implement remote on-boarding. However, general sentiment is that in-person, in-country hiring is still of preference and will be the most common means to hiring in the future.”

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser's total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. "If it's a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months," she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer's needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

Healthy tips to remember Here, Dr Mohamed El Abiary, paediatric consultant at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, shares some advice for parents whose children are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan: Gradual fasting and golden points - For children under the age of 10, follow a step-by-step approach to fasting and don't push them beyond their limits. Start with a few hours fasting a day and increase it to a half fast and full fast when the child is ready. Every individual's ability varies as per the age and personal readiness. You could introduce a points system that awards the child and offers them encouragement when they make progress with the amount of hours they fast Why fast? - Explain to your child why they are fasting. By shedding light on the importance of abstaining from food and drink, children may feel more encouraged to give it there all during the observance period. It is also a good opportunity to teach children about controlling urges, doing good for others and instilling healthy food habits Sleep and suhoor - A child needs adequate sleep every night - at least eight hours. Make sure to set a routine early bedtime so he/she has sufficient time to wake up for suhoor, which is an essential meal at the beginning of the day Good diet - Nutritious food is crucial to ensuring a healthy Ramadan for children. They must refrain from eating too much junk food as well as canned goods and snacks and drinks high in sugar. Foods that are rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, like fruits, fresh meats and vegetables, make for a good balanced diet

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: "We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it's for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh." The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that's it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: "We have an entire wall known as 'The Lab,' covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings." Be a team, suggests Addo: "When training together, you have to trust in each other's abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other." Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: "To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team."

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser's total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. "If it's a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months," she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer's needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you're staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years' experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years' experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

