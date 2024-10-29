My Dubai Salary: ‘I switched from a Dh7,000-job with Expo 2020 to earning Dh13,500 as a technical writer’

Rukewan Onoge, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/20/thankful-for-the-second-chance-nigerian-teen-flies-home-after-dubai-treatment/" target="_blank">a Nigerian in Dubai</a>, believed in her skills and expertise and bagged a job with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/10/10/aldar-partners-with-expo-city-dubai-for-476m-mixed-use-development/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 </a>in 2022 without any local connections or experience. She was confident of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/older-professionals-face-barriers-when-finding-full-time-jobs-in-the-uae-experts-say/" target="_blank">finding a job in Dubai </a>and relentless in her search. The 36-year-old did not think twice about quitting a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/uae-salaries-what-are-the-best-entry-level-jobs-and-how-much-do-they-pay-1.1245910" target="_blank">public relations job </a>as it did not match her educational qualifications and core expertise. Her self-belief and patience paid off, and she secured a well-paying job as a technical writer. Ms Onoge has a master’s degree in computer science from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/education/uae-students-in-the-uk-tell-of-unique-university-experience-amid-covid-19-1.1091119" target="_blank">Lancaster University </a>in the UK, and a bachelor's degree in the same subject from Nigeria. She takes up modelling assignments part time, hosts a podcast and trains people in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/comment/2022/01/02/five-digital-marketing-trends-that-can-help-businesses-in-2022/" target="_blank">digital marketing</a>. She has also launched a music video and is scouting for singing gigs in Dubai. She currently lives in Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/08/jbr-escooter-ban-dubai/" target="_blank">Jumeirah Beach Residence </a>and has been in the UAE for two and half years. After my bachelor's degree, I worked for FirstBank Nigeria for two years and was paid about 130,000 naira ($79) per month in 2011. I was moved to the bank’s information technology department in the second year. But I wasn't doing core tech, more of technical support in this role. I was also modelling simultaneously. Hearing about the success stories of Bill Gates and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/04/mark-zuckerberg-overtakes-jeff-bezos-to-become-worlds-second-richest-person/" target="_blank">Mark Zuckerberg</a>, I wanted to be more innovative and try entrepreneurship, so I decided to further my studies in the UK on a scholarship. When I returned to my country after completing my master’s degree, I noticed that many businesses were still operating offline, so I started a company to build web applications for them and handle their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/14/elon-musk-uk-riots-misinformation-us-meta/" target="_blank">social media marketing</a>. However, my company didn’t do too well. I started looking for remote jobs because I realised that I would earn more working for clients outside Nigeria due to the exchange rate. I took up a technical content writing gig with a Florida-based company. I came to Dubai at the end of 2021 for a two-week holiday and was told by fellow migrants that it would be impossible to get a job paying more than Dh3,500 ($953). However, against all odds and without connections, I got a technical support and user guidance job at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/09/dubai-laying-foundations-to-build-expo-site-into-uaes-first-15-minute-city/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai </a>in 2022. It paid me about Dh7,000, including benefits, for three weeks. This encouraged me to stay in Dubai. I later got a full-time job with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/03/29/money-me-i-aim-to-get-my-company-into-the-corporate-tax-bracket/" target="_blank">public relations company </a>in Dubai, which paid Dh6,000 a month. But I was eager to use my degrees in technology. After a year, I took a leap of faith and resigned, upgraded my resume, turned down smaller paying jobs after a recruiter said I could earn more using my qualifications. Three months after my job search, I landed a remote job as a technical writer with a Singapore-headquartered company and it paid me Dh13,000 per month. I want to inspire people to know that dreams come true in Dubai if you are optimistic and work towards achieving your goal intentionally. However, the company lost their funding. So, I'm currently looking for a new job and am <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2024/06/27/uae-interest-in-ai-upskilling-surges-coursera-report-says/" target="_blank">upskilling myself in artificial intelligence</a>. I have started a tech podcast where I interview people on innovation and technology. I also work as a part-time <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/29/uaes-freelancing-industry-is-growing-rapidly-but-financial-challenges-remain/" target="_blank">freelance model</a>. Since I was young, I have had a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/how-to-adapt-employee-benefits-to-create-a-savings-culture-1.1140852" target="_blank">savings culture</a>. That's especially helped me in Dubai, especially when I am searching for jobs. I also have a bank account in Nigeria for which I don't have a debit card. I remit money to this account knowing that I have no immediate access to it. That helps increase my savings. I haven't made any investment so far, although it's been my goal. I want to consider investing in real estate, especially <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/fractional-ownership-in-luxury-assets-surges-amid-pandemic-1.1075288" target="_blank">fractional ownership</a>. I'm also learning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/20/the-stock-lure-ipos-and-dividend-payouts-are-magnets-for-yield-hungry-investors-in-gcc/" target="_blank">stock trading</a>. I own a plot of land in Lagos, Nigeria. I purchased it about eight years ago. I plan to sell it and buy a smaller plot in a location where its value will appreciate faster. I don’t have any loans. I was going to sign up for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/26/uae-bank-fraud-credit-cards/" target="_blank">a credit card </a>two months ago because I had moved out of a job. But I wasn't sure I trusted myself with a card, so decided to hold back for now. We have an ancestral property in Nigeria, which is rented out. We receive annual proceeds from it. Along with my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/06/10/dubai-based-sav-platform-aims-to-address-innovation-gap-in-savings/" target="_blank">savings from Dubai</a>, I used that money to film a music video in Dubai and promote it in Nigeria. I am actively trying to get music opportunities in Dubai. When I was in high school, my dad would give me <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/08/25/apps-for-children-parenting-technology/" target="_blank">pocket money</a>. I'd come back home and give him change after my expenses. I've always had a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/06/03/how-to-teach-children-to-have-a-healthy-relationship-with-money/" target="_blank">healthy relationship with money</a>. Although I wasn't taught about finances at home, my school imparted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/04/03/generation-start-up-how-leap-aims-to-help-kids-make-better-money-choices/" target="_blank">financial literacy to kids</a>. My major monthly expense is on rent, followed by food and exploring the city for fun. When I had a job, I would first take out money for my rent. Then, I would set aside some money to invest in my music and my business of training people in digital marketing. Now I don't earn a monthly income, it’s mostly on a weekly basis from my modelling. Money from my training business comes every other day. Modelling is lucrative, the money you earn from it for a month is usually more than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/13/money-me-i-grew-my-wealth-by-leaving-a-salaried-job/" target="_blank">a salaried job</a>. However, since I model on a freelance basis, the income is not consistent. I started saving years ago for my retirement. I have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/08/16/what-is-the-uaes-golden-pension-scheme/" target="_blank">a pension scheme </a>in my home country. But I’ve started thinking more about retirement recently and at what age I intend to retire. Beyond technology, I'm also a creative person. I don't think creatives ever retire. I feel like I'm going to be a creative person for the rest of my life. For now, no. I’m currently working towards setting it up. You need a back-up fund, no matter how rosy your life is. I spend money to promote my music and put my brand out there. I also spend money on quality experiences. I love going out, seeing new places, new experiences and attending exhibitions. Yes. Whenever I think of my creative dreams, I always look at it from a financial perspective. However, I've been speaking with some professionals who told me that I don't need a lot of money to promote myself in the digital age. I've been looking at more creative ways that don't necessarily involve money. I’m thinking of starting a family soon. I need to start saving towards that, because raising a family is expensive. I set a goal of having at least $100,000 in my account by the end of this year. In the long term, I’d like to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/22/chart-of-the-week-dubai-homes-are-getting-smaller-while-property-prices-increase/" target="_blank">own a home in Dubai </a>or any other progressive city and have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/11/are-high-insurance-costs-pricing-retirees-out-of-living-in-the-uae-long-term/" target="_blank">good health insurance</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/02/23/what-are-the-steps-to-achieve-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">Financial freedom </a>is being able to do what you love and work out of your passion. I feel bad when I meet people who pushed their dreams to the side and are working for survival. Financial freedom is when you've gone past the survival stage and do what you love and impact people's lives, too. <i>Do you want to be featured in My Salary, a weekly column that explores how people around the world manage their earnings? Write to </i><a href="mailto:pf@thenationalnews.com" target="_blank"><i>pf@thenationalnews.com</i></a><i> to share your story</i>