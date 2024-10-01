Vincent Kazibwe, marketing head at Luxbridge International Realty, plans to buy a property in Ajman in the next few years. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Vincent Kazibwe, marketing head at Luxbridge International Realty, plans to buy a property in Ajman in the next few years. Chris Whiteoak / The National

My Dubai Salary: ‘I started as a cleaner with Dh800 and now earn up to Dh24,000 a month’

Vincent Kazibwe upskilled himself in digital marketing to improve his earning potential

Deepthi Nair

October 01, 2024