Binance receives full operational licence in Dubai

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance has received a full operational licence to operate in Dubai, in a move expected to accelerate the adoption of digital assets and solidify the reliability of the UAE's regulatory environment.

The virtual asset service provider licence granted by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority will allow Binance to extend its current services beyond spot trading and fiat services, and expand its services to retail investors, the company said on Thursday.

The Vasp licence follows the operational minimum viable product licence given to Binance in July 2023, which allowed it to provide exchange and broker-dealer services in Dubai.

The licence “notably amplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing the financial landscape through compliance and innovation”, said Richard Teng, chief executive of Binance.

Mr Teng, who replaced Changpeng Zhao in November, said Binance will continue to promote “transparency, regulatory compliance and responsible growth in the dynamic digital assets domain”.

Dubai and the UAE are heavily supporting technologies such as digital assets, and have launched several initiatives to increase adoption as it positions itself to become a leader in the economy of the future.

In March 2022, the emirate adopted a law to regulate virtual assets to support investors and streamline the offerings from exchanges.

The emirate also set up Vara under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, to create an advanced legal framework to protect investors, provide international standards for the virtual asset industry management and enable responsible business growth.

“Global crypto regulation is currently showing diverging signs. Some developed countries have long suffered from crypto-related frauds and illegal exchanges. On the other hand, emerging nations like the UAE and Singapore have enacted crypto laws at faced pace,” Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Dubai-based Century Financial, told The National.

“The UAE has recognised the need to attract stable and long-term investments in the digital assets space,” said Mr Valecha, who noted the country's strict compliance checks and anti-money laundering regulations to protect investors.

In February last year, Vara also issued fresh regulations as the global cryptocurrency sector was left reeling after the collapse of several large platforms, including Celsius, Three Arrows Capital and FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy last month.

The regulations aimed to offer certainty and greater clarity on the expected level of operator responsibility, and also mitigate market risks.

The UAE aims to establish itself as one of the next high-growth crypto capitals of the world, with institutional investors, hedge funds and financial majors moving in and setting up operations, also bringing along talent.

Investors in the Emirates realised capital gains worth $204 million from cryptocurrency investments last year, blockchain data company Chainalysis reported last month.

The global cryptocurrency investor community achieved total gains worth $37.6 billion last year, it said.

Dubai's position as a technology hub is crucial in “acknowledging and embracing the financial potential that blockchain technology brings”, said Alex Chehade, general manager of Binance.

Binance's Vasp licence comes after Cro Dax Middle East, the Dubai-based subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, also secured a full operational licence from Vara last week.

The licence will allow the exchange to launch crypto services to institutional and retail investors in the UAE and the broader Middle East, Singapore-based Crypto.com said on Tuesday.

“To a lot of extent, the regulatory approach [in the UAE] is evolving and dynamic in nature. The nations' laws can potentially look to provide regional benchmarks for other GCC nations to follow suit,” Mr Valecha said.