Five digital marketing trends that can help businesses in 2022

If there is one thing that’s constant about digital marketing, it is that it never stops evolving.

Digital marketing helped us stay connected to our customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. For entrepreneurs, digital marketing channels such as social media advertising offers them the opportunity to reach customers spending a fraction of the budget they would’ve otherwise exhausted on traditional marketing channels.

With the challenges and restrictions that the Omicron variant brings, business leaders should look into how digital marketing can help them stay within budgets, while staying connected to their audience. Here are five digital marketing trends business leaders should embrace this year.

Metaverse is where businesses should be

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is among the those who are betting on the metaverse. In a letter he explained why Facebook, now named Meta, is embracing metaverse. “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic and reduce your carbon footprint,” he wrote.

Businesses and marketers should start considering what their role will be in this new universe. Things to consider could be how to integrate virtual reality and physical experiences, so that your customers are provided with more than one way to experience your brand.

Word of mouth is key

It is not about spreading your message far and wide, but that you have the right people talking about your brand. Influencer marketing is still huge and it is a trend that is here to stay. Make sure you take on board the influencer who can really influence your customers' decisions. The number of followers is not always a good indicator of an influencer’s effectiveness in swaying decisions. Consider users’ engagement and ask the influencer to present case studies before you make your decision.

Ensure your marketing team is in the know

Digital marketing trends evolve constantly. Ensure that your marketing team is in the know and aware of the latest marketing trends and how they could incorporate them into your digital marketing strategy.

Video is an effective marketing tool

Video has been a strategic way to reach customers on social media for years now, and it is here to stay. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram present novel ways brands can communicate with their customers. From my experience, I always advise people to “show don’t tell”. Customers, especially on social media, do not always read the captions. Say what you need to in a video. Video editing trends also continue to evolve, so ensure your video team follows the latest trends to stand out in a sea of content. Also keep in mind that engagement is key. You want your clients to comment, like, and/or share your message, and not just view it.

At the end it is all about the story you tell

Spending a chunk of your budget and utilising all the right marketing channels will not necessarily guarantee you success. It is all about the story you are telling your customers. From my experience, I know that if a brand’s story and mission revolves around their customers and if its product/service will help them thrive, achieve their goals, or make them and their communities better people and places, then they are successful. Remember that it is about your customer, not you, and your goal as a business is to help make their lives easier.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and communications consultant based in Abu Dhabi. Twitter: @manar_alhinai