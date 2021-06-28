UAE jobs and salaries: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer
There is increased demand for people to fill temporary positions during the summer months
Travel restrictions around the world could deter many UAE residents from jetting off for their holidays this summer.
But a potential upside of staying put during the pandemic is the prospect of additional income.
Many summer employment opportunities are opening up across the UAE, as companies offer temporary roles to residents with extra time on their hands.
Karuna Agarwal, director of Future Tense Human Resources in Dubai, said more employers were looking to hire workers for short-term assignments.
“Flexi working has received a major boost since the pandemic, and has been redefined to include an increasing propensity for remote working,” she said.
“Importantly, the employers have pushed this, and continue to seek experts for short-term assignments for both structural and seasonal scope.”
UAE salary guide 2021:
The pandemic fuelled the rise of the global gig economy, as people affected by redundancies and pay cuts sought new ways to make ends meet.
Those already working would need to secure approval from their employer.
Read More
“The summer months have a few inherent catalysts for flexi working, such as higher willingness to stay home, away from hot outdoor conditions, school holidays giving parents more time and lack of confidence in travelling back home or taking vacations,” said Ms Agarwal.
She highlighted 10 jobs to earn extra income this summer.
Digital marketing
Many companies hire digital marketers to promote their products or services online. A digital marketer uses the company’s online channels to sell the company’s brand.
Temporary contracts during the summer time could mean the part-time employee is either working to improve the firm’s social media channels, search engine optimisation or create campaign ideas.
Part-time gigs in digital marketing could generate a monthly income of between Dh3,000 and Dh6,000.
Content creator
There are many opportunities for content creators. While the position is often full-time, there are also freelance content creators who work for companies to help promote their brands.
Freelancing requires an annually renewed permit that starts from Dh7,500 in Dubai. Freelance visas and permits issued through Tecom are some of the popular options.
The emirate also launched the cultural visa, which includes content creators. However, only 1,000 will be issued.
Content creators have to think of creative ways to sell a client’s brand using the firm’s social media channels, including YouTube videos, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Income on a temporary contract as a content creator depends on the scale of the project.
E-commerce management
With online shopping surging in popularity across the world, demand for e-commerce managers is growing.
The role involves maintaining a company’s online assets, advertising and keeping up with the latest technology to sell products.
Income on a temporary contract could range from Dh6,000 to Dh9,000, but it could go higher depending on the scale of the project.
Executive assistant
As full-time employees take time off during the summer, executive assistants are hired under temporary contracts.
Duties vary with each company, but the overall role of an executive assistant is clerical work, such as scheduling, organisation and training staff.
Part-time gigs could pay between Dh2,500 to Dh4,000 during the summer.
Market researcher
Duties for this job includes researching the market a company is involved in, and gathering information on consumers and competitors.
A market researcher helps the company stay on top of all the latest trends in the market to help increase sales and promote the brand.
An employee on flexible hours could earn between Dh3,000 to Dh6,000.
Telesales
While social media has become the biggest sales platform for many companies, telesales is still a profitable business for some.
A person in telesales calls potential customers and tries to sell a company’s products or services.
It is an easy way to earn a side income during the summer, with an income between Dh1,000 to Dh3,000.
Education consultant
This position is for those who have experience in the education sector.
A qualified education consultant can help pupils with picking the right universities, applications, preparing their portfolios and career guidance.
You need to be licensed to work as an education consultant, but some schools or education consultancy firms hire freelancers or employees under temporary contracts.
As a part-time employee, you could earn between Dh5,000 and Dh6,000.
Virtual interior designer
Demand for virtual interior designers has increased during the pandemic. Previously, designers would make in-person visits.
If you have an eye for home or office designing, this part-time role could pay up to Dh12,000, depending on the client.
Online events executive
This role has become popular with the rise of online events and meetings.
As more organisations hold virtual events, an online events executive would be responsible for the organisation, team building and sales training.
Income under a temporary contract could range from Dh3,000 to Dh8,000.
Freelance writer
There are many freelance writing opportunities available online on websites such as Fiverr and UpWork.
Depending on the job and client, freelance writers could earn up to $500 on just one assignment.
However, you have to build up a portfolio first to score high-paying assignments.
There are also companies across the UAE that hire freelancers.
10 popular freelance jobs in the UAE - in pictures
Updated: June 28, 2021 10:02 AM