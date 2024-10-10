Aldar partners with Expo City Dubai for $476m mixed-use development

Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/07/29/aldar-reports-surging-uae-sales-to-expats-and-overseas-buyers-boosting-its-q2-revenue/" target="_blank">biggest real estate developer Aldar</a> has partnered with Expo City Dubai for a Dh1.75 billion ($476 million) mixed-use six-building development as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/03/sheikh-mohammed-unveils-new-master-plan-for-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank">new master plan for the area</a>, which hosted the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/09/02/remembering-expo-2020-dubai-looking-back-at-the-pavilions/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a> and last year's Cop28 climate talks. Aldar and Expo City Dubai have established a joint venture to deliver and own the development, which will include residential, office, and retail spaces with a combined floor area of 103,000 square metres, the companies said on Thursday. The buildings will be located beside Dubai Exhibition Centre, which is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">set for a Dh10 billion expansion </a>that will increase the exhibition space from 58,000 square metres to 180,000 square metres by 2031, making it the largest indoor exhibition and events destination in the region. Aldar will be responsible for the asset management of the development once completed, the statement said. The development will serve in “honouring the legacy of Expo 2020 and advancing our mission of further transforming this strategic location in Dubai into a premier international business district”, said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and chief executive of Expo City Dubai Authority. Last week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approved a new master plan for Expo City Dubai to make the district a “hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors”. Spanning 3.5 square kilometres, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 people and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors. The plan shows five districts designed as an efficient grid system featuring a smart transportation system and a network of green and blue spaces. To the north, Expo Hills will offer a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields to the south will have a school, sports fields and open performance areas. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment for companies. Expo Downtown will extend from the metro station to the eastern edge of the site and include Al Wasl dome, as well as the new floating Terra Gardens, and Terra Tower – a mixed-use high-end hospitality and office tower, which will be the tallest on-site. Expo City Dubai already hosts companies such as smart service AI provider Terminus Group, Siemens Industrial and Siemens Energy, and Emirates Group’s aviation innovation centre Ebdaa. DP World has also announced that it will relocate its global head office to Expo City. The Expo City master plan is aligned with the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033. “The Expo City area is one of the region’s fastest developing zones, given the rapid development of infrastructure and its centrality to Dubai’s major trade and transportation hubs,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive at Aldar. “We see Expo City as a key partner in our ongoing expansion in Dubai.” Aldar has been growing<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/05/01/aldar-boosts-dubai-expansion-strategy-with-another-project-focused-on-wellness/" target="_blank"> its Dubai footprint</a>, which currently includes logistics, commercial and residential mixed-use projects. The company has established a joint venture with Dubai Holding to develop prime residential communities, including the Athlon and Haven projects. The companies generated Dh4.1 billion from the sale of more than 1,000 villas and town houses at Athlon in May and Dh1 billion from selling more than 660 apartment units at Haven in July. Aldar is also partnering with DP World to build a logistics park and recently announced the launch of a Grade A office building next to the Dubai International Finance Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road. The project, with a net leasable area of 88,000 square metres, also includes a luxury boutique hotel and branded residences.