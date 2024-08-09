Dubai laying foundations to build Expo site into UAE's first 15-minute city

The first homes in what has been described as the UAE's first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2023/02/20/why-avoiding-traffic-and-the-idea-of-15-minute-cities-make-perfect-sense/" target="_blank">15-minute city</a> will be handed over in the first quarter of 2026, Expo City Dubai authorities said. The site of the world's fair, held in the emirate from October 2021 to March 2022, is being transformed into a city where attractions, transport links, schools and parks will be within walking distance for residents. Videos of construction shared for the first time show cranes operating near much-loved <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/09/01/expo-city-promises-unrivalled-campus-town-feel-as-it-reopens-to-the-public/" target="_blank">Expo pavilions</a>. Work is under way to build apartments and villas with paths and hiking trails that will turn the sprawling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/02/ten-attractions-to-catch-when-expo-2020-dubai-ends/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 site</a> into a residential community. The apartment buildings, featuring homes ranging from one to four bedrooms, will have views of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2021/10/06/all-you-need-to-know-about-expo-2020-dubais-fire-spitting-waterfall/" target="_blank">Surreal water feature</a> and the massive Al Wasl Plaza. A senior Expo official said details of the school and hospital to be built in the area would be announced soon. Homes in three <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2023/03/14/expo-city-dubai-unveils-plan-for-new-homes-priced-from-dh12-million/" target="_blank">residential</a> projects are to be handed over in 2026. Construction areas have been cordoned off, but Expo City Dubai remains open for events and visitors. “There are<b> </b>two more projects upcoming. We will be announcing these soon in relation to the residential offerings,” Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai, told <i>The National</i>. “The city has a lot to offer in terms of a new way of living and working. We will soon be looking at launching sale of land plots whether for commercial or residential use. “There are a lot of major components that will be announced soon, before the end of this year, that will also make this city the core of the new Dubai that will have everything built around it.” He said the projects were the start of "our vision for a human-centred approach where everything is within 15 minutes reach – offices, entertainment, events, coffee shops". “The city is growing, it will have its own schools, hospitals, offices, all the components needed for any city to grow," he added. “The whole area surrounding Expo is owned by Expo and that land is now being developed. It was built for the purpose of the event and, now that the event is over, the city is growing in to the surrounding plots.” Authorities said international conferences, concerts and sports events will continue to be held at Expo City Dubai. Visitors will still have access to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/06/20/which-beloved-worlds-fair-landmarks-will-be-part-of-expo-city-dubai/" target="_blank">attractions</a> while the residential neighbourhoods are developed. Parks and venues at the site have been in use since the Expo welcomed people and delegates from around the world. “That’s what makes our Expo City unique, we are focusing on our build from the inner core outward,” Mr Al Khatib said. “Usually when you develop a project, you develop the buildings and then start work on the surroundings. Here we have our surroundings and there is a plot within that ecosystem that we are building. “It’s like building a plot in any place in the city. You fence that plot off and build construct within that plot.” Visitors can continue to visit the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/expo-2020-dubai-sustainability-pavilion-receives-more-than-50-000-visitors-1.1181089" target="_blank">Terra</a> and Alif pavilions, as well as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/03/31/expos-dazzling-al-wasl-dome-to-shine-bright-long-after-starring-role-in-closing-ceremony/" target="_blank">Al Wasl Plaza</a>, which was a focal point of the site during Expo 2020 Dubai. Properties have sold out at the first apartment project, Mangrove Residences. Prices for one-bedroom units started at about Dh2 million ($544,590). “Mangrove Residences will be the first apartment project to be handed over, with 450 units split into three buildings,” Mr Al Khatib said. “All units were sold out and completion is expected by first quarter of 2026. “The plot is in the middle of the existing Expo area, where people will be able to see the Surreal waterfall from their window. It’s maybe 150 metres from Al Wasl so it’s in the middle of the actual Expo City. “The year 2026 is the handover year for us, for the ongoing residential projects of Mangrove Residences and Expo Valley.” Expo Valley is adjacent to the Expo site and consists of 532 units. These comprise townhouses, three to four-bedroom villas and sprawling high-end homes that will be built amid a nature reserve, water bodies and a wadi. Those villas also sold out, with launch prices from Dh3.4 million to more than Dh15 million. “Expo Valley is all about living in nature and within a reserve in a very sustainable way,” Mr Al Khatib said. “There will be a big component of health and well-being and a relaxed style of living for families.” Expo Valley villas will be handed over between the first and third quarters of 2026. About 420 apartments in a project called Sky Residences are still available, with costs from Dh1.8 million. They are also near Al Wasl Plaza and are scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2026. To meet the demand for villas, Expo City authorities plan to release more plots. “We have been approached many times by buyers who want to buy more villa plots, so we introduced villa plots inside Expo Valley itself,” Mr Al Khatib said. “So when you buy that plot you will also enjoy the entire nature reserve experience.” Plot sizes in Expo Valley range from about 700 to 1,115 square metres, with prices above Dh8 million. Plans are to be announced for more plots sales on the surrounding Expo site. The plots will be for residential and commercial properties. Among the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/start-ups/2022/03/24/district-2020-to-host-85-start-ups-as-expo-site-gets-ready-to-transform-with-new-tenants/" target="_blank">businesses</a> that have announced they will operate in the area are Siemens, DP World and the Terminus Group. Plans for the 15-minute city include nature trails, as well as walking and cycle paths. A "folded earth" concept at Expo Valley will aim to ensure views are not blocked by buildings. “The atmosphere will be way cooler here due to details in the landscaping and coverage of many water feature locations,” he said. “This will allow for more greenery, more air circulation and it’s being done on a very scientific basis. All residents will be able to enjoy trails to walk and hike in nature.” Mr Al Khatib has been with the Expo project from the beginning, including helping to prepare the site to welcome millions as the world emerged from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/04/01/how-dubai-pulled-off-a-mega-expo-2020-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic/" target="_blank">Covid-19 </a>pandemic. “It’s a unique, literally once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he added. “It’s been about planning to building to transition from one use to another. I’m looking forward to finishing it – again.”