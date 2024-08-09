Dubai laying foundations to build Expo site into UAE's first 15-minute city

Apartment buildings with views of the main Expo site are due to be delivered in 2026

The car-free zone will encourage a healthy lifestyle, say developers, with walking tracks, cycle paths and hiking trails planned

A rendering of buildings overlooking the Garden in the Sky observation tower

Construction areas have been cordoned off, with pathways and transport links remaining open for the international conferences and sports events that will continue to be held at Expo City Dubai

A rendering of the buildings that will be at the heart of Expo City Dubai, about 100 metres from the main attractions

Expo pavilions in the background as mounds of earth are removed to lay the foundations for the residential project

The plan for nature trails and walking and cycle paths incorporates a ‘folded earth’ concept, so the view is not blocked by buildings but covered by trees

Access to the neighbourhood will remain open during construction

The development is being dubbed as the country's first 15-minute city, where transport, entertainment, homes, restaurants and offices are a short walk or cycle ride away

The residential project is part of the legacy masterplan of Expo 2020 Dubai where buildings are being constructed within the existing Expo infrastructure

A first look at work to build apartments that will overlook the Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Dome

A rendering of the plan to build large villas with walking and hiking trails on the former Expo site

Expo Valley is one of three residential projects due to be handed over in 2026

The Expo Valley project is adjacent to the Expo site with villas, hiking trails and cycle paths

Expo Valley consists of more than 500 townhouses, three to four bedroom villas and high-end villas, built in a nature reserve

Work is under way at Expo City Dubai to transform the site into a residential community, with the Expo pavilions as a backdrop. All images: Expo City Dubai

