My Dubai Salary: 'I set aside 5% of my Dh13,500 earnings to invest in gold'

Muskkan Chelani, who works as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/12/12/my-dubai-salary-i-earn-dh240000-a-year-as-a-marketing-manager/" target="_blank">marketing manager </a>at a Dubai-based real estate company, realised she needed to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/06/14/money-me-i-became-financially-independent-from-my-family-since-grade-11/" target="_blank">financially independent </a>at the age of 16 when her family were going through a hard time. She used her enterprise to design and sell event invitations and gradually scaled up her skills to bag freelance <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/the-dos-and-don-ts-of-freelancing-in-the-uae-1.821313" target="_blank">content writing jobs</a>. The Indian, 24, is from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/06/20/etihad-flight-jaipur-five-star-hotels/" target="_blank">city of Jaipur </a>in the western state of Rajasthan. She moved to India from Dubai when she was 10 due to a family emergency and returned to the emirate in 2021 to settle. Ms Chelani studied for a bachelor’s in journalism and mass communication at Manipal University Jaipur and then completed a master's degree at Middlesex University Dubai, where she specialised in corporate and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/08/31/digital-marketing-jobs-best-paying/" target="_blank">marketing communications</a>. She now lives in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/19/my-dubai-rent-family-pay-dh104600-for-massive-three-bedroom-flat-in-heart-of-the-city/" target="_blank">Mankhool</a>. I started by selling digital wedding, birthday and event invitations for 500 Indian rupees ($5.90) each. Then I moved on to a content writing internship where I was paid 3,500 rupees, followed by another internship. My first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/06/older-professionals-face-barriers-when-finding-full-time-jobs-in-the-uae-experts-say/" target="_blank">full-time job </a>was as a content writer at a technology company, a remote job during the Covid-19 pandemic, and I was paid 10,000 rupees. I resigned in August 2020 and started freelancing on portals such as Fiverr and Truelancer. I built a recurring clientele. My initial <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/07/16/my-dubai-salary-i-earn-up-to-dh55000-a-month-as-a-freelance-plastic-surgeon/" target="_blank">income from freelancing </a>was between 15,000 to 18,000 rupees per month and this later went up to 40,000. Then I moved to Dubai to pursue my master’s degree in 2021 – simultaneously I had a full-time job as a content writer at a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/14/emirati-woman-turns-property-broker-as-dubai-pushes-for-more-local-agents-in-realty-sector/" target="_blank">real estate company</a>, which paid me Dh5,000 ($1,361) per month. After quitting, I freelanced for a few real estate companies in Dubai and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/03/30/dubai-property-market-undergoing-a-transformation-say-estate-agents/" target="_blank">property agents </a>who paid me for personal branding. In 2022, I was recruited by real estate brokerage Hamptons International as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/10/19/my-salary-i-earn-dh7500-a-month-as-a-copywriter/" target="_blank">marketing copywriter</a>. I worked with them for a year and a half and earned up to Dh9,000 [a month]. I was promoted to marketing and communications executive in less than a year. Last December, I was hired as a marketing manager by my current employer, which again is a Dubai-based real estate company. I earn between Dh11,000 and Dh13,500 per month, including bonuses and other benefits. I handle the A to Z of marketing in this role, from branding to social media and lead generation. I invest in large-cap stocks for the long term and have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/06/26/why-money-market-funds-are-good-for-short-term-investments/" target="_blank">mutual fund investments </a>in India. I am new to investing and started <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/08/20/the-stock-lure-ipos-and-dividend-payouts-are-magnets-for-yield-hungry-investors-in-gcc/" target="_blank">stock trading </a>about a year ago. I have a limited portfolio and take guidance from my friends who are knowledgeable about the stock market. I also buy gold occasionally. When <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/04/27/why-gold-prices-could-hit-record-highs-despite-setback/" target="_blank">bullion prices </a>go down, I invest in gold coins. I also prefer to withdraw money from the bank and keep it aside, rather than saving it in the bank because I tend to spend a lot with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2022/02/09/apple-unveils-tap-to-pay-feature-that-lets-iphones-accept-contactless-payments/" target="_blank">Apple Pay</a>. I've also invested in a clothing business in India and am expanding it in Dubai now. My father, who’s 58 and retired last year, is also involved in the business. I am saving for it now and plan to buy a home in India in the next few years. I do not have any significant debts, only credit cards that I pay off in full every month. No. Until my family was in Dubai, I had a very privileged childhood. Even after we moved to India, all my demands were fulfilled. But after I turned 16, things went haywire for my family. That taught me to be financially independent. I've never been a reckless spendthrift, but I grew to become more responsible as the eldest child. I learnt how to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/10/24/how-college-students-can-effectively-manage-their-finances/" target="_blank">manage my finances</a>. Although my parents still paid for my college fees and daily expenses, I wanted to become self-reliant and started selling invitations to make some money for myself. Rent, food and sending money back home. That's not mandatory but I choose to do it since I have invested in the business. I do not lead a very fancy lifestyle. As I do not drive yet, some money goes towards my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/08/12/driving-licence-cost-apply/" target="_blank">driving lessons </a>every month. I set aside 10 per cent of what I earn and forget about it. I know 10 per cent of what I earn may look very small but small things make a difference. I also keep 5 per cent of my earnings aside to invest in gold. If I can’t buy gold, I keep this percentage aside in cash. I divide the remainder of my income among my liabilities, bills, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/26/uae-bank-fraud-credit-cards/" target="_blank">credit card payment </a>and remittance. I also budget ahead in case my sister, who’s in college, needs money. I allocate 15 per cent of my salary for travel and leisure every month. This helps cover expenses if my family is visiting me in Dubai. No, I haven't. I haven't thought about retirement since I love working. I want to build a comfortable life where I have the liberty and flexibility to choose if I want to have lunch at the office or come home. I want to build such a work ethic that my employer offers me the flexibility to dedicate certain hours in a day for myself. The 15 per cent of my salary that I keep aside every month is my <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/07/19/emergency-fund-a-top-financial-goal-for-uae-savers-survey-finds/" target="_blank">emergency fund</a>. Once every three months, I go on a leisure outing with my friends. Recently, we've been planning to go on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/an-eid-staycation-for-every-emirate-from-abu-dhabi-to-ras-al-khaimah-1.894692" target="_blank">a staycation in another emirate</a>. Yes, I do. Real estate looks like a very glitzy and glamorous business where everyone's making money. But in reality, it’s only the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/12/26/my-dubai-salary-i-earned-dh600000-as-a-real-estate-broker-in-12-months/" target="_blank">brokers who make money</a>. But no one understands that the marketing department provides leads to close sales. Most companies don't give a commission to us because we are hired to generate leads. We are on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/uae-salaries-68-of-professionals-prefer-a-fixed-wage-over-commissions-1.1215045" target="_blank">fixed salary structure</a>, while salespeople make probably five to six times the money than a marketing person. The marketing side of the business is often overlooked. I worry that despite putting in so much effort, we do not receive the right financial outcome. But this is a global phenomenon. Although salaries have improved, I still see a lot of real estate companies paying people in my position a four-figure salary. It’s sad to see people being underpaid. Being a member of The Leaders Group, a networking platform where I connect and interact with professionals in my industry, helps to build my contacts. My short-term financial goals are to save money to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/09/10/nissan-patrol-alternatives/" target="_blank">buy a new car </a>in Dubai and to lead a hassle-free, comfortable lifestyle. My long-term financial goal is to buy a house in India, as well as in Dubai, as I work in real estate. It would be a situation where I'm dependent only on my investments and savings. I want to be relaxed and not constantly think about how much I earn. Always try to save more than 10 per cent of your salary each month. Even if it’s a small amount, it will add up in the long run and help beat inflation. <i>Do you want to be featured in My Salary, a weekly column that explores how people around the world manage their earnings? Write to </i><a href="mailto:pf@thenationalnews.com" target="_blank"><i>pf@thenationalnews.com</i></a><i> to share your story</i>