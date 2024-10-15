Muskkan Chelani sets aside up to to 15 per cent of her monthly earnings as an emergency fund. Pawan Singh / The National
My Dubai Salary: 'I set aside 5% of my Dh13,500 earnings to invest in gold'

Muskkan Chelani, a real estate marketer, invests in Indian stocks, gold and a clothing business

Deepthi Nair
October 15, 2024