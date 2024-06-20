Upcoming luxury hotels in Jaipur as Etihad launches direct flights

Etihad Airways has added another Indian city to its South Asian routes, with four non-stop flights to Jaipur every week starting June 16. The Abu Dhabi carrier now flies to 11 locations in India.

Famously called the “pink city” for its standout architecture, Jaipur is the capital and biggest city of the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. It offers a kaleidoscope of forts, palaces and bustling bazaars, all steeped in history and regal charm.

The walled city is also a Unesco World Heritage Site. Its unique architecture aside, Jaipur pulsates with a vibrant cultural energy, best experienced by getting lost in its labyrinthine streets.

Many buildings in Jaipur are painted pink, which is considered the colour of hospitality. Aditya Siva / Unsplash

“Jaipur is an expression of the astronomical skills, living traditions, unique urban form and exemplary innovative city planning of an 18th-century city from India,” Unesco writes on its website.

Among some of its iconic landmarks is Hawa Mahal or Palace of the Winds, which features an intricately latticed facade in red and pink sandstone and with hundreds of windows. Another tourist hotspot is the City Palace complex, with its courtyards, halls and structures showcasing the rich heritage of Rajasthan. It is also where the royal family resides.

Jaipur is part of India's golden triangle, given its proximity to New Delhi and Agra. The well-travelled route provides a good spectrum of the country's travel-friendly offerings. The city has built a strong tourism reputation over the years, with several stunning five-star properties slated to open soon. Here are four to watch out for.

Raffles Jaipur

The suites at Raffles Jaipur are inspired by Mughal architectural motifs. Photo: Raffles Jaipur

When it opens next month, Raffles Jaipur will have 50 rooms, the design for each inspired by Mughal architectural tradition. The property will also “feature cultural references at every corner”. There will be a restaurant serving North Indian cuisine, afternoon tea in the Atrium, a Writer's Bar, a spa and a rooftop pool and bar.

Opening in July

Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Hotel

The Jaipur property is Anantara's first hotel in India. Photo: Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur Hotel

Anantara's first Indian property will include luxurious suites with private plunge pools, a spa and a large events venue. It will welcome guests via an entryway that opens on to a double-height ceiling and grand staircase.

The hotel's 150 rooms and suites will include four terrace suites, each with its own plunge pool. There will be an Indian fine-dining restaurant, as well as a rooftop restaurant and bar. The new-build property also touts itself as a grand wedding destination that can accommodate 2,500 guests.

Opening late 2024

Waldorf Astoria Jaipur

The Waldorf Astoria brand by Hilton is set arrive in Jaipur in 2027. The property will span nine hectares overlooking the Aravalli Range. There will be 51 pool villas and 174 guest rooms. In terms of other amenities, it will feature a spa, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Five dining venues are coming, including Waldorf Astoria's Peacock Alley lounge and bar. The property will offer meeting spaces, plus lawns, courtyards and gardens for weddings and other celebrations.

Located off the Delhi-Jaipur Road, the property will offer access to attractions such as Amer Palace, Nahargarh Fort and Hawa Mahal.

Opening in 2027

Conrad Jaipur

Hilton has also announced the 2027 arrival of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in the city, located in the Mansarovar area and a 15-minute drive from Jaipur International Airport. Guest rooms will range from deluxe to suites with private plunge pools and an expansive presidential suite.

Over 1,800 square metres of events space will be offered, from lawns to courtyards and gardens.

Opening in 2027