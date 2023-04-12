Anantara to make debut in India this year with luxury Jaipur resort

India is set to welcome its first Anantara hotel before the end of this year.

The luxury hotel group — known for its Thai-inspired hospitality and hotels in distinctive surroundings — will debut in the Pink City with the launch of the Anantara Jaipur Hotel.

Anantara's first Indian property will include luxurious suites with private plunge pools, a full-service spa and a mammoth events venue capable of catering for thousands of guests under one roof.

Located in the capital of India's largest state of Rajasthan, Anantara Jaipur Hotel will combine Indian opulence with modern comforts.

Part of the Minor Hotels group, the new-build property will welcome guests via an impressive entryway that opens on to a double-height ceiling and grand staircase.

Anantara Jaipur Hotel will open in the fourth quarter of 2023. Photo: Anantara

The hotel's 150 rooms and suites will include four terrace suites, each with its own plunge pool.

The cuisine will be a highlight at Anantara Jaipur Hotel, with a speciality Indian fine-dining restaurant and terrace, an all-day dining restaurant with a show kitchen and a rooftop bar offering stunning views of the city.

The Anantara Spa will have five treatment rooms and a beauty salon, plus a fitness suite and outdoor pool. Extensive gardens will give guests a tropical hideaway, while children are looked after in the kids' club.

Striving to be the next big venue for Indian weddings in Jaipur, the hotel will cater to both intimate and large-scale celebrations. It will have a variety of indoor and outdoor venues available, including a ballroom, banquet room, pavilion and lawn, with the largest comfortably accommodating 2,500 guests.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in India with this important new project that will marry Anantara’s trademark take on authentic, indigenous luxury with outstanding wedding and event facilities. Jaipur is one of India’s most vibrant destinations, with a huge destination wedding potential, and I look forward to working with Ajay Gangwal [the owner of the property] and his team to launch our first Anantara in India, which is a significant strategic step for Minor Hotels,” said Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive of Minor International.

Guests seeking an exclusive stay can book the hotel's 160-square-metre Royal Suite, which comes with a sweeping terrace, private pool and memorable vistas.

Part of India's Golden Triangle circuit and home to a number of Unesco World Heritage sites, Jaipur is a popular tourist destination and Anantara Jaipur Hotel will offer luxury travellers another place to stay in the city.