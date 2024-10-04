Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has a personal fortune worth $206 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Reuters
Mark Zuckerberg overtakes Jeff Bezos to become world’s second-richest person

Meta founder’s personal worth has risen by $78bn this year on the company’s rising share value

Deepthi Nair
October 04, 2024