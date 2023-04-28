Mark Zuckerberg's net worth jumps $10.2bn as Meta shares surge

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surged by $10.2 billion on Thursday — his third-biggest wealth increase on record — after shares of Facebook’s parent company Meta rose by nearly 14 per cent despite a 24 per cent annual decline in company's first-quarter profit.

Mr Zuckerberg’s personal fortune is now $87.3 billion, making him the 12th-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2022, Mr Zuckerberg shed $71 billion — or 57 per cent — from his net worth as the stock market bear run eroded the personal wealth of many of the world’s technology billionaires.

More to come …