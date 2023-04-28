Mark Zuckerberg's net worth jumps $10.2bn as Meta shares surge

The technology billionaire is now the 12th-richest person in the world

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 24, 2018, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his speech during the VivaTech (Viva Technology) trade fair in Paris. Facebook's woes mounted Wednesday, December 19, 2018 as it faced a lawsuit alleging privacy violations related to data leaked to a consultancy working on Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, and as a new report suggested it shared more data with partners than it had said. The suit filed by the District of Columbia attorney general is likely the first by an official US body that could impose consequences on the world's leading social network for data misuse. / AFP / GERARD JULIEN
Felicity Glover author image
Felicity Glover
Apr 28, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surged by $10.2 billion on Thursday — his third-biggest wealth increase on record — after shares of Facebook’s parent company Meta rose by nearly 14 per cent despite a 24 per cent annual decline in company's first-quarter profit.

Mr Zuckerberg’s personal fortune is now $87.3 billion, making him the 12th-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2022, Mr Zuckerberg shed $71 billion — or 57 per cent — from his net worth as the stock market bear run eroded the personal wealth of many of the world’s technology billionaires.

More to come …

Updated: April 28, 2023, 5:03 AM
Editor's picks
More from the national