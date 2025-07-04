UAE faces talent surplus as skilled job seekers grapple with fewer roles, experts say

The UAE is facing a surplus of skilled professionals in many job roles, particularly at the middle and senior management levels, experts told The National.

The Emirates' population is booming and job seekers in many professions now far outstrip the number of available roles, which is reshaping the hiring experience for candidates and employers alike, HR professionals said.

"While there’s still a shortage of specific skills, there’s also an observable oversupply of professionals in certain roles, creating an imbalance between job seekers and actual openings, particularly at the mid-to-senior level," Vivek Arora, managing director of the Society for Human Resource Management MENA.

This oversupply is especially pronounced in the legal, finance, and property sectors. In contrast, areas like technology and supply chain still face skill shortages.

What is causing it?

The UAE’s attractive lifestyle and tax-free salaries continue to draw skilled professionals from around the world.

Earlier this week, data from the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi revealed that the emirate's population crossed four million for the first time after a 7.5 per cent surge in 2024. The other emirates, particularly Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, are witnessing similar influxes.

Thomas Ogilvie, chief human resources officer at DHL Group, said the company receives hundreds of applications for job vacancies. Photo: DHL

"Each job posting in the UAE today attracts hundreds of applications," Thomas Ogilvie, chief human resources officer at DHL Group, said. "And while the volume is high, finding the right skill set and personal fit to the job remains a task."

Mr Ogilvie said, on average, each role at DHL locally receives between 600 and 900 applications, depending on seniority, and that “over the past two years, the volume has grown by approximately 50 per cent”.

Dubai-based career guidance consultant Shazia Bharuchi echoed this, saying she’s observed that “one job application, one job advert, will attract 1,000 individuals”.

'Lowball offers'

For many, the consequences are both professional and personal. Ms Bharuchi described how “people who are coming in and taking jobs just to get their foot in the door... are taking them for very low salaries".

The result is that “people are looking to hire senior people for junior salaries”, she added.

Shazia Bharuchi has clients in senior roles being offered junior salaries in the UAE. Photo: Shazia Bharuchi

One communications professional The National spoke to, who wished to remain anonymous, has been searching for a new role for the past 18 months.

Out of five offers he got, three were “not up to the mark” in terms of fair compensation. “On top of that, they want you to do 20 things in one.”

At the same time, he said there’s a clear lack of decisiveness among employers, with many leaving him waiting for long periods before reverting back with an answer, or just not responding at all.

“Some of the businesses don’t know what they want because of the abundance of choice,” he added. “Maybe they’re scared to pull the trigger.”

Employers faced with a flood of qualified applicants are indeed becoming more selective and cautious, said Mr Arora.

Companies are “focusing on hiring fewer, highly critical roles rather than wide-scale recruitment, particularly mid- and senior-level roles,” he said, adding that salary growth is also slowing.

Because of this, there is an increased reliance on short-term contracts, freelancers and offering trial roles to test fit before making a commitment, Mr Arora added.

Employers are also placing greater emphasis on UAE market experience and cultural fit, as well as soft skills, given the abundance of technically qualified candidates.

The rise of AI

Another reason for the oversupply of skilled job seekers is “unconscious bias”, Mr Ogilvie said.

Older employees and job seekers in the 40-plus age bracket are increasingly reporting difficulties getting hired in the UAE. Ms Bharuchi said some employers often perceive older workers as “more expensive” and “set in their ways”.

Mr Ogilvie said DHL faces issues around discrimination by training HR teams and line managers to “recognise and mitigate unconscious bias”.

For candidates over 40, he said, “the conversation is rarely about whether they have the skills – because they normally do. At that stage in a career, what matters more is cultural fit and mindset. Do they bring the right leadership qualities? Are they commercially minded, results-driven and do they promote a culture of respect in the teams they operate in?”

The rise of AI and automation is also reshaping the landscape, by changing the nature of available roles and by slowing hiring in some sectors.

“Artificial intelligence is changing the profile of tasks and, at the same time, creating new jobs,” Mr Ogilvie said.

Ms Bharuchi agreed, adding: “You have to now think of yourself as a lifelong learner. Things are so adaptable now, so you have to continue to upskill right and be a leader, but with a sort of junior mindset... It’s really important now that we not fear AI, but actually collaborate with it to make sure that we secure our future.”

A global market

For job seekers, particularly those with long tenures in the UAE, the adjustment has been jarring. Ms Bharuchi has had clients in senior roles, with plenty of local experience, who are struggling to get hired.

Often, this is down to their CVs being outdated or not tailored for automatic screening systems, she said, emphasising the importance of understanding applicant tracking systems (ATS) and ensuring your applications are targeted and relevant.

Networking, personal branding and adaptability are also increasingly important, said Mr Arora.

Mr Ogilvie, meanwhile, said it is important for candidates to “stay authentic, specific and honest while tailoring your application to suit the requirement of the job you are applying for”.

He added that it is important to highlight your contributions over responsibilities, what goals you have helped achieve in previous roles and the kind of impact you have had on businesses.

“You’re competing in a global market, because everybody wants to come here,” Ms Bharuchi said.

