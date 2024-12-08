This year's Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association Show will host 145 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors from 95 countries. Photo: Mebaa
This year's Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association Show will host 145 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors from 95 countries. Photo: Mebaa

Business

Aviation

UAE's private air travel industry to end 2024 on a high note amid influx of millionaires

Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association Show will take place on December 10-12, showcasing the sector's growth in the region

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

December 08, 2024