Kuwait's Zain second quarter net profit slides 28% as coronavirus bites

Zain served 47.6 million customers at the end of the first half of the year, down 3 per cent from the previous year.

Zain Group, Kuwait’s biggest telecom provider, posted a 28 per cent year-on-year decrease in second quarter net profit as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its overall business.

Consolidated net profit decreased to $117 million (Dh429.4m) in three months to June 30, the company said on Wednesday. Revenue in the period dropped 7 per cent year-on-year to $1.22 billion from the year earlier. Zain's second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebidta) was $533m, down 7 per cent from the previous year.

“The board has been working closely with management in minimising the impact of Covid-19 on the business as well as ensuring the mobile networks are at optimal performance,” Ahmed Al Tahous, chairman of the board of directors of Zain Group, said.

Lower air time revenues (as key markets provided free airtime), the closure of retail shops and a halting of international business affected roaming revenues. Earnings also fell as the company waived late fees, offered free content and more flexible payment terms, the operator said.

In order to counter the impact of the pandemic, the telco said it took "decisive cost optimisation measures" in areas such as contracts renegotiation, management of cash flows and loan repayments, which helped reduce operational expenses by $68m in the first half of the year.

The group’s net profit decreased 14 per cent year-on-year to $273m in the first half, while revenue reduced to $2.6bn. The number of subscribers dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 47.6 million during the period.

Ahmed Al Tahous, chairman of the board of directors of Zain Group, said telco’s performance reflected its resilience to turbulence. Courtesy Zain

“The group’s performance in the first half of the year reflected Zain’s resilience to turbulence, given the numerous operational challenges in these unique times,” Mr Tahous said.

Zain Group operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, it manages mobile operator Touch on behalf of the government.

Revenue from internet data packages grew by 10 per cent to $1.1bn, representing 42 per cent of the telco’s total sales in the first six months.

“The first six months was a mission-critical period as all our operations were focused on providing connectivity during the lockdown to minimise the impact of the pandemic on socio-economic life,” Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, vice-chairman and group chief executive of Zain, said.

“At the same time, we refocused on digital transformation to better serve businesses, governments, and societies … granting increased digital access to essential medical, commercial and financial services,” he said.

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

Brief scores: Juventus 3 Dybala 6', Bonucci 17', Ronaldo 63' Frosinone 0

