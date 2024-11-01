A petrol station in Tehran. Geopolitical tensions have led to increased volatility in the oil market. AFP
Oil prices rise amid war concerns, but remain on track for weekly drop

Fundamentals for crude 'still look fairly weak' in the coming months, economist says

Alvin R Cabral
November 01, 2024

