Commuters drive past a billboard bearing pictures of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, armed forces chief of staff Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Vali Asr square, in Tehran. AFP
Commuters drive past a billboard bearing pictures of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, armed forces chief of staff Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister BenjamiShow more

News

MENA

Iran recruiting Israel terror cells for retaliation attacks, officials believe

Tehran faces setback after Israeli air strikes probably took out missile manufacturing site for up to a year, according to reports

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding

October 29, 2024