The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $80 per barrel this year, before falling to $73 and $72 per barrel in 2025 and 2026, respectively, according to the World Bank. Reuters
The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $80 per barrel this year, before falling to $73 and $72 per barrel in 2025 and 2026, respectively, according to the World Bank. Reuters

Business

'Oil glut' could limit impact of Middle East conflict on crude prices, World Bank says

Global commodity prices projected to fall to five-year low in 2025

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

October 29, 2024