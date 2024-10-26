Israel prevails in tit-for-tat air warfare with Iran as Tehran's proxies weaken

An anti-Israel billboard depicting Iran's recent missile attack on Israel and a sentence reading in Persian 'If you want war, we are the master of war', at the Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, on October 26, 2024. EPA

