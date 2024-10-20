Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in Doha, Qatar, on October 2. Reuters
Sinwar's death may restore a less pro-Iranian figure as head of Hamas

Khaled Meshaal led Hamas's exit from Syria and sought to keep channels with Arab allies of Washington open

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 20, 2024