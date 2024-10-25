Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs. EPA
Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs. EPA

Oil on track to record weekly gain amid supply disruption fears in Middle East

Traders are waiting for Israel's response to the October 1 Iranian missile strike

John Benny

October 25, 2024

