Oil falls on uncertainty over China's stimulus plan despite geopolitical risks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/24/oil-prices-gain-on-china-stimulus-and-middle-east-supply-concerns/" target="_blank">Oil prices </a>declined on Monday as uncertainty surrounding China's economic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/12/oil-prices-record-second-weekly-gain-on-potential-supply-disruption-amid-israels-threat-to-iran/" target="_blank">stimulus measures </a>fuelled worries about crude demand in the world’s second-largest economy. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/10/04/oil-prices-set-for-biggest-weekly-jump-since-early-2023-on-fears-of-israel-striking-irans-oil-facilities/" target="_blank">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 2.21 per cent lower at $77.29 a barrel at 1.35pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 2.30 per cent at $73.79 a barrel. China will “significantly increase” government debt issuance to provide subsidies for low-income individuals, bolster the property market, and recapitalise state banks, Finance Minister Lan Foan announced at a news conference on Saturday. He added that additional “countercyclical measures” will be implemented this year, although he did not specify the size of the upcoming fiscal stimulus. Last month, China’s Central Bank unveiled its largest economic stimulus package since the pandemic, including a reduction in its key short-term interest rate, a lowering of mortgage rates for existing housing loans, and a 1 trillion-yuan liquidity injection. The measures were aimed at combating a slowdown in the country's economy, which is facing deflation, weak consumer spending, a slumping property market and a manufacturing downturn. “China's stimulus talk left investors wanting more. Despite vague promises, the yuan's decline and falling oil prices show scepticism about Beijing's growth plans,” said Mukesh Sahdev, global head of commodity markets and oil at Rystad Energy. The central bank's liquidity injection seeks to reassure investors about China’s 5 per cent GDP growth target for this year. However, without more concrete policy announcements at the upcoming meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), any positive impact on oil prices may be “short-lived”, Mr Sahdev said in a research note on Monday. NPC, responsible for enacting laws and approving the national budget, is expected convene for its 12th session in late October. Meanwhile, Vandana Hari, the chief executive of Vanda Insights, said that Monday’s oil price decline is also due to “an erosion of the geopolitical risk premium”. “The threatened Israeli strike on Iran hasn't materialised for almost a two weeks now and the longer it takes, the more the market will be inclined to start shedding the risk premium in crude,” she told<i> The National.</i> Brent has gained nearly 9 per cent since Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel on October 1. Oil traders are closely monitoring Israel's response amid growing speculation that it could potentially target Iran’s oil and nuclear assets. On Friday, the US expanded sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors in response to Iran’s second direct attack on Israel this year. The move aims to intensify financial pressure on Iran, limiting the regime’s ability to earn “critical energy revenue to undermine stability in the region and attack US partners and allies”, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.