Oil prices gain on China stimulus and Middle East supply concerns

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/21/oil-prices-record-weekly-gain-after-us-interest-rate-cut/" target="_blank">Oil prices</a> gained on Tuesday after China announced major stimulus measures to revive its economy and as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/24/israeli-lebanon-strikes-baalbek/" target="_blank">escalating tensions</a> in the Middle East stoked supply concerns. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/09/19/us-fed-interest-rate-cut-boosts-asian-stocks-and-oil-prices/" target="_blank">Brent,</a> the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.7per cent higher at $75.22 a barrel at 1.09pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.1 per cent at $71.88 a barrel. China, the world's second-largest economy and top crude importer, has unveiled its largest economic stimulus package since the pandemic, which includes a reduction in its key short-term interest rate and a lowering of mortgage rates for existing housing loans. The measures aim to combat a slowdown in the country's economy, which is facing deflation, weak consumer spending, a slumping property market and a manufacturing downturn. The People’s Bank of China will lower its short-term seven-day reverse repo rate, the central bank’s main policy rate, to 1.5 per cent from 1.7 per cent, its governor Pan Gongsheng said in a media briefing. The central bank also plans to reduce the amount of reserves that lenders must hold, known as the reserve requirement ratio, by 0.5 percentage points, Mr Pan said. “Good news is that investors reacted positively to the stimulus measures … bad news is that the rebound in Chinese assets will likely remain fragile until the stimulus measures lead to concrete amelioration of the economic data,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. In the Middle East, Israel's military conducted air strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday. Lebanese authorities said the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 492 people and forced tens of thousands to flee for safety, marking the deadliest day in the country in decades.