Enghelab Square, Tehran. Fears of Middle East conflict escalating has led to a surge in oil prices. EPA
Oil prices set for biggest weekly jump since early 2023 on fears of Israel striking Iran's oil facilities

Prospect of retaliatory attack has led to concerns over supply disruption in the market

Alvin R Cabral
October 04, 2024

