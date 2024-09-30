The pain of lower oil prices would be immediate, the uncertainties immense, but the long-term result far preferable. Reuters
The pain of lower oil prices would be immediate, the uncertainties immense, but the long-term result far preferable. Reuters

Business

Energy

Why Opec's next move needs to focus on long-term objective

In the short term, production cuts can maximise revenue, however, in the longer term, they become increasingly dangerous

Robin Mills
Robin Mills

September 30, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week