Iran's UN representative Amir Saeid Iravani attends a meeting at the UN Security Council. AFP
Iran and Israel trade threats at UN after weekend strikes

US tells Security Council it 'should be the end of the direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran'

Patrick deHahn
Patrick deHahn
New York

October 28, 2024